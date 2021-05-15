The worldwide market for N,N-Dimethyl Formamide is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Luxi Chemical
Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry
Inner Mengolia Yuanxing
Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical
Dupont
Haohua-Junhua Group
Anhui Huaihua Group
Taminco
Samsung Fine Chemicals
Taminco MGC (Nanjing)
Balaji Amines
Anyang Chemical Industry
BASF-YPC Company Limited
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical
Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group
BASF
Saudis Chemanol
Formosa Plastics
Major Types Covered
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Major Applications Covered
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global N,N-Dimethyl Formamide Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the N,N-Dimethyl Formamide Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the N,N-Dimethyl Formamide Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global N,N-Dimethyl Formamide Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Type 1
5.2 Type 2
5.3 Type 3
6 Global N,N-Dimethyl Formamide Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Application 1
6.2 Application 2
6.3 Application 3
7 Global N,N-Dimethyl Formamide Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Luxi Chemical
8.1.1 Luxi Chemical Profile
8.1.2 Luxi Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Luxi Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Luxi Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry
8.2.1 Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry Profile
8.2.2 Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Inner Mengolia Yuanxing
8.3.1 Inner Mengolia Yuanxing Profile
8.3.2 Inner Mengolia Yuanxing Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Inner Mengolia Yuanxing Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Inner Mengolia Yuanxing Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical
8.4.1 Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Profile
8.4.2 Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Dupont
8.5.1 Dupont Profile
8.5.2 Dupont Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Dupont Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Dupont Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Haohua-Junhua Group
….continued
