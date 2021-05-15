The NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy market covered in Chapter 4:

Chipscreen Biosciences

Innate Pharma SA

Osiris Therapeutics

Chiesi Pharmaceuticals

Molmed

JCR Pharmaceutical

Altor BioScience Corporation

Affimed NV

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Pharmicell

Medi-post

NuVasive

Anterogen

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

NK Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Hospital & clinics

Regenerative medicine centers

Diagnostic centers

Research institutes

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 NK Cell Therapy

1.5.3 Stem Cell Therapy

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Hospital & clinics

1.6.3 Regenerative medicine centers

1.6.4 Diagnostic centers

1.6.5 Research institutes

1.6.6 Others

1.7 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy

3.2.3 Labor Cost of NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Chipscreen Biosciences

4.1.1 Chipscreen Biosciences Basic Information

4.1.2 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Chipscreen Biosciences NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Chipscreen Biosciences Business Overview

4.2 Innate Pharma SA

4.2.1 Innate Pharma SA Basic Information

4.2.2 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Innate Pharma SA NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Innate Pharma SA Business Overview

4.3 Osiris Therapeutics

4.3.1 Osiris Therapeutics Basic Information

4.3.2 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Osiris Therapeutics NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Osiris Therapeutics Business Overview

4.4 Chiesi Pharmaceuticals

4.4.1 Chiesi Pharmaceuticals Basic Information

4.4.2 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Chiesi Pharmaceuticals NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Chiesi Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

4.5 Molmed

4.5.1 Molmed Basic Information

4.5.2 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Molmed NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Molmed Business Overview

4.6 JCR Pharmaceutical

4.6.1 JCR Pharmaceutical Basic Information

4.6.2 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 JCR Pharmaceutical NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 JCR Pharmaceutical Business Overview

4.7 Altor BioScience Corporation

4.7.1 Altor BioScience Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Altor BioScience Corporation NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Altor BioScience Corporation Business Overview

4.8 Affimed NV

4.8.1 Affimed NV Basic Information

4.8.2 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Affimed NV NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Affimed NV Business Overview

4.9 Takeda Pharmaceutical

4.9.1 Takeda Pharmaceutical Basic Information

4.9.2 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Business Overview

4.10 Pharmicell

4.10.1 Pharmicell Basic Information

4.10.2 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Pharmicell NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Pharmicell Business Overview

4.11 Medi-post

4.11.1 Medi-post Basic Information

4.11.2 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Medi-post NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Medi-post Business Overview

4.12 NuVasive

4.12.1 NuVasive Basic Information

4.12.2 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 NuVasive NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 NuVasive Business Overview

4.13 Anterogen

4.13.1 Anterogen Basic Information

4.13.2 NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Anterogen NK Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Anterogen Business Overview

….Continued

