The NGS market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global NGS market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global NGS market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global NGS industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the NGS Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global NGS market covered in Chapter 4:

Qiagen N.V.

Roche

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

BGI

10x Genomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Eurofins Scientific

Genewiz

Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher)

Macrogen, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the NGS market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

NovaSeq

NextSeq

Sequel

Nanopore

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the NGS market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global NGS Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 NovaSeq

1.5.3 NextSeq

1.5.4 Sequel

1.5.5 Nanopore

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global NGS Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Academic Institutes & Research Centers

1.6.3 Hospitals & Clinics

1.6.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.6.5 Others

1.7 NGS Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on NGS Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of NGS Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 NGS Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of NGS

3.2.3 Labor Cost of NGS

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of NGS Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Qiagen N.V.

4.1.1 Qiagen N.V. Basic Information

4.1.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Qiagen N.V. NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Qiagen N.V. Business Overview

4.2 Roche

4.2.1 Roche Basic Information

4.2.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Roche NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Roche Business Overview

4.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

4.3.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc. NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

4.4 Illumina, Inc.

4.4.1 Illumina, Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Illumina, Inc. NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Illumina, Inc. Business Overview

4.5 BGI

4.5.1 BGI Basic Information

4.5.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 BGI NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 BGI Business Overview

4.6 10x Genomics

4.6.1 10x Genomics Basic Information

4.6.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 10x Genomics NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 10x Genomics Business Overview

4.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4.7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Basic Information

4.7.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Business Overview

4.8 Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

4.8.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. Basic Information

4.8.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. Business Overview

4.9 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

4.9.1 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Business Overview

4.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

4.10.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Basic Information

4.10.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Business Overview

4.11 Eurofins Scientific

4.11.1 Eurofins Scientific Basic Information

4.11.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Eurofins Scientific NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview

4.12 Genewiz

4.12.1 Genewiz Basic Information

4.12.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Genewiz NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Genewiz Business Overview

4.13 Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher)

4.13.1 Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher) Basic Information

4.13.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher) NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher) Business Overview

4.14 Macrogen, Inc.

4.14.1 Macrogen, Inc. Basic Information

4.14.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Macrogen, Inc. NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Macrogen, Inc. Business Overview

4.15 Perkinelmer, Inc.

4.15.1 Perkinelmer, Inc. Basic Information

4.15.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Perkinelmer, Inc. NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Perkinelmer, Inc. Business Overview

4.16 Becton, Dickinson and Company

4.16.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company Basic Information

4.16.2 NGS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company NGS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company Business Overview

….Continued

