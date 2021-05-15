The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Lanxess

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Arlanxeo

Synthos

Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC)

Major Types Covered

Solid Nd-BR

Liquid Nd-BR

Major Applications Covered

Tires

Golf Balls

Conveyor Belts

Footwear Soles

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Table of content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

……. continued

