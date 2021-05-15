The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

KLK OLEO

P&G Chemicals

Sea-Land Chemical

VMP Chemiekontor

Emery Oleochemicals

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

KAO Corporation

Mosselman

Major Types Covered

Ziegler Process Method

Hydroformylation Method

Major Applications Covered

Cosmetics Ingredient

Foaming Agent

Fragrance Ingredient

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Myristyl Alcohol (Cas 112-72-1) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Myristyl Alcohol (Cas 112-72-1) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Myristyl Alcohol (Cas 112-72-1) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Myristyl Alcohol (Cas 112-72-1) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Ziegler Process Method

5.2 Hydroformylation Method

6 Global Myristyl Alcohol (Cas 112-72-1) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Cosmetics Ingredient

6.2 Foaming Agent

6.3 Fragrance Ingredient

6.4 Others

7 Global Myristyl Alcohol (Cas 112-72-1) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

…continued

