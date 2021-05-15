Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Multirotor Drones, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Multirotor Drones industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Cyberhawk Innovations

Coptercam

3D Robotics

Aerovironment

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Aibotix

Microdrones GmbH

DJI Innovations

Draganfly Innovations

Aeryon Labs

By Type:

Electro-optic sensor

Cameras

Sense & Avoid System

Others

By Application:

Government and defense

Chemicals

Environmental research

Infrastructure and construction

Media and entertainment

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Multirotor Drones Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Electro-optic sensor

1.2.2 Cameras

1.2.3 Sense & Avoid System

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Government and defense

1.3.2 Chemicals

1.3.3 Environmental research

1.3.4 Infrastructure and construction

1.3.5 Media and entertainment

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Multirotor Drones Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Multirotor Drones Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Multirotor Drones Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Multirotor Drones Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Multirotor Drones Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Multirotor Drones (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Multirotor Drones Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Multirotor Drones Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Multirotor Drones (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Multirotor Drones Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Multirotor Drones Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Multirotor Drones (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Multirotor Drones Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Multirotor Drones Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Multirotor Drones Market Analysis

3.1 United States Multirotor Drones Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Multirotor Drones Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Multirotor Drones Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Multirotor Drones Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Multirotor Drones Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Multirotor Drones Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Multirotor Drones Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Multirotor Drones Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Multirotor Drones Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Multirotor Drones Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Multirotor Drones Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Multirotor Drones Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Multirotor Drones Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Multirotor Drones Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Multirotor Drones Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Multirotor Drones Market Analysis

5.1 China Multirotor Drones Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Multirotor Drones Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Multirotor Drones Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Multirotor Drones Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Multirotor Drones Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Multirotor Drones Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Multirotor Drones Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Multirotor Drones Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Multirotor Drones Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Multirotor Drones Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Multirotor Drones Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Multirotor Drones Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Multirotor Drones Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Multirotor Drones Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Multirotor Dron

….continued

