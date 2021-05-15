The Microbiome Sequencing Services market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Microbiome Sequencing Services market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Microbiome Sequencing Services market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Microbiome Sequencing Services industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Microbiome Sequencing Services Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Microbiome Sequencing Services market covered in Chapter 4:

MR DNA (Molecular Research Lp)

Metabiomics Corp

Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC

Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Openbiome

Zymo Research Corp

Baseclear B.V

Diversigen, Inc

Rancho Biosciences

Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

Resphera Biosciences, LLC

Molzym GmbH & Co. Kg

Ubiome, Inc

Shanghai Realbio Technology Co., Ltd

Microbiome Insights Inc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Microbiome Sequencing Services market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Pyrosequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Microbiome Sequencing Services market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Shotgun Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

1.5.3 Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

1.5.4 Pyrosequencing

1.5.5 Sanger Sequencing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Shotgun Sequencing

1.6.3 Targeted Gene Sequencing

1.6.4 RNA Sequencing

1.6.5 Whole Genome Sequencing

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Microbiome Sequencing Services Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Microbiome Sequencing Services Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Microbiome Sequencing Services Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Microbiome Sequencing Services

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Microbiome Sequencing Services

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Microbiome Sequencing Services Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 MR DNA (Molecular Research Lp)

4.1.1 MR DNA (Molecular Research Lp) Basic Information

4.1.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 MR DNA (Molecular Research Lp) Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 MR DNA (Molecular Research Lp) Business Overview

4.2 Metabiomics Corp

4.2.1 Metabiomics Corp Basic Information

4.2.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Metabiomics Corp Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Metabiomics Corp Business Overview

4.3 Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC

4.3.1 Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC Basic Information

4.3.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC Business Overview

4.4 Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

4.4.1 Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation Business Overview

4.5 Openbiome

4.5.1 Openbiome Basic Information

4.5.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Openbiome Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Openbiome Business Overview

4.6 Zymo Research Corp

4.6.1 Zymo Research Corp Basic Information

4.6.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Zymo Research Corp Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Zymo Research Corp Business Overview

4.7 Baseclear B.V

4.7.1 Baseclear B.V Basic Information

4.7.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Baseclear B.V Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Baseclear B.V Business Overview

4.8 Diversigen, Inc

4.8.1 Diversigen, Inc Basic Information

4.8.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Diversigen, Inc Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Diversigen, Inc Business Overview

4.9 Rancho Biosciences

4.9.1 Rancho Biosciences Basic Information

4.9.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Rancho Biosciences Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Rancho Biosciences Business Overview

4.10 Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

4.10.1 Clinical-Microbiomics A/S Basic Information

4.10.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Clinical-Microbiomics A/S Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

….Continued

