The global Micro Drone market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Micro Drone market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Micro Drone industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Micro Drone Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Micro Drone market covered in Chapter 4:

THE BOEING COMPANY

BAE SYSTEMS, INC.

DA-JIANG INNOVATIONS SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

AEROVIRONMENT INC.

THALES GROUP

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

MICRODRONES GMBH

SAAB AB

PARROT SA

3D ROBOTICS INC.

TEXTRON INC.

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

ELBIT SYSTEMS, LTD.

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Micro Drone market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Micro Drone market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial

Residential

Military

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Micro Drone Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Hardware

1.5.3 Software

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Micro Drone Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial

1.6.3 Residential

1.6.4 Military

1.7 Micro Drone Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Micro Drone Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Micro Drone Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Micro Drone Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Micro Drone

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Micro Drone

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Micro Drone Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 THE BOEING COMPANY

4.1.1 THE BOEING COMPANY Basic Information

4.1.2 Micro Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 THE BOEING COMPANY Micro Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 THE BOEING COMPANY Business Overview

4.2 BAE SYSTEMS, INC.

4.2.1 BAE SYSTEMS, INC. Basic Information

4.2.2 Micro Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 BAE SYSTEMS, INC. Micro Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 BAE SYSTEMS, INC. Business Overview

4.3 DA-JIANG INNOVATIONS SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

4.3.1 DA-JIANG INNOVATIONS SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Basic Information

4.3.2 Micro Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 DA-JIANG INNOVATIONS SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Micro Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 DA-JIANG INNOVATIONS SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Business Overview

4.4 AEROVIRONMENT INC.

4.4.1 AEROVIRONMENT INC. Basic Information

4.4.2 Micro Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 AEROVIRONMENT INC. Micro Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 AEROVIRONMENT INC. Business Overview

4.5 THALES GROUP

4.5.1 THALES GROUP Basic Information

4.5.2 Micro Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 THALES GROUP Micro Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 THALES GROUP Business Overview

4.6 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

4.6.1 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Basic Information

4.6.2 Micro Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Micro Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Business Overview

4.7 MICRODRONES GMBH

4.7.1 MICRODRONES GMBH Basic Information

4.7.2 Micro Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 MICRODRONES GMBH Micro Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 MICRODRONES GMBH Business Overview

4.8 SAAB AB

4.8.1 SAAB AB Basic Information

4.8.2 Micro Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 SAAB AB Micro Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 SAAB AB Business Overview

4.9 PARROT SA

4.9.1 PARROT SA Basic Information

4.9.2 Micro Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 PARROT SA Micro Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 PARROT SA Business Overview

4.10 3D ROBOTICS INC.

4.10.1 3D ROBOTICS INC. Basic Information

4.10.2 Micro Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 3D ROBOTICS INC. Micro Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 3D ROBOTICS INC. Business Overview

4.11 TEXTRON INC.

4.11.1 TEXTRON INC. Basic Information

4.11.2 Micro Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 TEXTRON INC. Micro Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 TEXTRON INC. Business Overview

4.12 LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

4.12.1 LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Basic Information

4.12.2 Micro Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Micro Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Business Overview

4.13 ELBIT SYSTEMS, LTD.

4.13.1 ELBIT SYSTEMS, LTD. Basic Information

4.13.2 Micro Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 ELBIT SYSTEMS, LTD. Micro Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 ELBIT SYSTEMS, LTD. Business Overview

4.14 ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD.

4.14.1 ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD. Basic Information

4.14.2 Micro Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD. Micro Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD. Business Overview

5 Global Micro Drone Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Micro Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Micro Drone Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Micro Drone Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Micro Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Micro Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Micro Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Micro Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Micro Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Micro Drone Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Micro Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Micro Drone Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

