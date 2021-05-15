The worldwide market for Metal Cutting Fluids is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Fuchs

KYODO YUSHI

Quaker

GMERI

Idemitsu Kosan

Houghton (Gulf Oil)

Daido Chemical Industry

The Lubrizol Corporation

JX NIPPON

Runkang

Petrofer

APAR

Talent

COSMO Oil

NIKKO SANGYO

SINOPEC

Yushiro Chemical

Indian Oil

Mecom Industries

Chevron

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Blaser

Valvoline

Nanjing Kerun Lubricants

Milacron

HPCL

BP

LUKOIL

Master

Total

Major Types Covered

Neat Oil Metal Cutting Fluids

Synthesis Metal Cutting Fluids

Semi-Synthetic Metal Cutting Fluids

Emulsion Metal Cutting Fluids

Major Applications Covered

Metal Products

Electrical Equipment

Precision Machinery

Automobile Manufacturing

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Metal Cutting Fluids Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Metal Cutting Fluids Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Metal Cutting Fluids Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Metal Cutting Fluids Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Neat Oil Metal Cutting Fluids

5.2 Synthesis Metal Cutting Fluids

5.3 Semi-Synthetic Metal Cutting Fluids

5.4 Emulsion Metal Cutting Fluids

6 Global Metal Cutting Fluids Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Metal Products

6.2 Electrical Equipment

6.3 Precision Machinery

6.4 Automobile Manufacturing

6.5 Others

7 Global Metal Cutting Fluids Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Fuchs

8.1.1 Fuchs Profile

….continued

