The worldwide market for Metal Cutting Fluids is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Fuchs
KYODO YUSHI
Quaker
GMERI
Idemitsu Kosan
Houghton (Gulf Oil)
Daido Chemical Industry
The Lubrizol Corporation
JX NIPPON
Runkang
Petrofer
APAR
Talent
COSMO Oil
NIKKO SANGYO
SINOPEC
Yushiro Chemical
Indian Oil
Mecom Industries
Chevron
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Blaser
Valvoline
Nanjing Kerun Lubricants
Milacron
HPCL
BP
LUKOIL
Master
Total
Major Types Covered
Neat Oil Metal Cutting Fluids
Synthesis Metal Cutting Fluids
Semi-Synthetic Metal Cutting Fluids
Emulsion Metal Cutting Fluids
Major Applications Covered
Metal Products
Electrical Equipment
Precision Machinery
Automobile Manufacturing
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Metal Cutting Fluids Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Metal Cutting Fluids Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Metal Cutting Fluids Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Metal Cutting Fluids Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Neat Oil Metal Cutting Fluids
5.2 Synthesis Metal Cutting Fluids
5.3 Semi-Synthetic Metal Cutting Fluids
5.4 Emulsion Metal Cutting Fluids
6 Global Metal Cutting Fluids Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Metal Products
6.2 Electrical Equipment
6.3 Precision Machinery
6.4 Automobile Manufacturing
6.5 Others
7 Global Metal Cutting Fluids Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Fuchs
8.1.1 Fuchs Profile
….continued
