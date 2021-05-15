The global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher market covered in Chapter 4:

Raytheon

Saab

Instalaza

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Safran

Thales

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Man-Portable Rocket Launcher market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Shoulder-launched Rocket Launcher

Tripod-mounted Rocket Launcher

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Man-Portable Rocket Launcher market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Air Force Use

Navy Use

Land Force Use

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Shoulder-launched Rocket Launcher

1.5.3 Tripod-mounted Rocket Launcher

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Air Force Use

1.6.3 Navy Use

1.6.4 Land Force Use

1.7 Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Man-Portable Rocket Launcher

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Man-Portable Rocket Launcher

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Raytheon

4.1.1 Raytheon Basic Information

4.1.2 Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Raytheon Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Raytheon Business Overview

4.2 Saab

4.2.1 Saab Basic Information

4.2.2 Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Saab Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Saab Business Overview

4.3 Instalaza

4.3.1 Instalaza Basic Information

4.3.2 Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Instalaza Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Instalaza Business Overview

4.4 General Dynamics

4.4.1 General Dynamics Basic Information

4.4.2 Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 General Dynamics Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 General Dynamics Business Overview

4.5 Lockheed Martin

4.5.1 Lockheed Martin Basic Information

4.5.2 Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Lockheed Martin Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

4.6 Safran

4.6.1 Safran Basic Information

4.6.2 Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Safran Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Safran Business Overview

4.7 Thales

4.7.1 Thales Basic Information

4.7.2 Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Thales Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Thales Business Overview

5 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market Analysis by Countries

….continued

