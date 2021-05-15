The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Fushun Petrochemical
KAPACHIM
Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical
Wata Chemicals Ltd
Stepan
Miwon Chemical
Huntsman
JintungPetrochemical Corp
XingYa company
Tufail
FUCC
Sasol
AK ChemTech Co.,LTD.
CEPSA
Kao Corporation
ISU Chemical
Solvay
Fogla Group
New India Detergents Ltd.
SK
Arabian Sulfonates Company
HANSA GROUP AG
Guangzhou Litze Chemical
NCSP
Lion Specialty Chemicals
Major Types Covered
>90%
80%-90%
Others
Major Applications Covered
Detergent
Emulsifier
Coupling Agent
Agricultural Herbicides
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Las Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Las Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Las Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Las Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 >90%
5.2 80%-90%
5.3 Others
6 Global Las Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Detergent
6.2 Emulsifier
6.3 Coupling Agent
6.4 Agricultural Herbicides
…continued
