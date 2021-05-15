The Insect Pest Control market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Insect Pest Control market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Insect Pest Control market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Insect Pest Control industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Insect Pest Control Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Insect Pest Control market covered in Chapter 4:

Rentokil Initial

Bayer

FMC

Terminix

BASF

Arrow Exterminators

Adama

Rollins

Ensystex

Ecolab

Sumitomo Chemical

Syngenta

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Insect Pest Control market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Chemical Control

Physical Control

Biological Control

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Insect Pest Control market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial & industrial

Residential

Livestock farms

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Insect Pest Control Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Chemical Control

1.5.3 Physical Control

1.5.4 Biological Control

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Insect Pest Control Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial & industrial

1.6.3 Residential

1.6.4 Livestock farms

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Insect Pest Control Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Insect Pest Control Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Insect Pest Control Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Insect Pest Control Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Insect Pest Control

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Insect Pest Control

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Insect Pest Control Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Rentokil Initial

4.1.1 Rentokil Initial Basic Information

4.1.2 Insect Pest Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Rentokil Initial Insect Pest Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Rentokil Initial Business Overview

4.2 Bayer

4.2.1 Bayer Basic Information

4.2.2 Insect Pest Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Bayer Insect Pest Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Bayer Business Overview

4.3 FMC

4.3.1 FMC Basic Information

4.3.2 Insect Pest Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 FMC Insect Pest Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 FMC Business Overview

4.4 Terminix

4.4.1 Terminix Basic Information

4.4.2 Insect Pest Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Terminix Insect Pest Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Terminix Business Overview

4.5 BASF

4.5.1 BASF Basic Information

4.5.2 Insect Pest Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 BASF Insect Pest Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 BASF Business Overview

4.6 Arrow Exterminators

4.6.1 Arrow Exterminators Basic Information

4.6.2 Insect Pest Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Arrow Exterminators Insect Pest Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Arrow Exterminators Business Overview

4.7 Adama

4.7.1 Adama Basic Information

4.7.2 Insect Pest Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Adama Insect Pest Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Adama Business Overview

4.8 Rollins

4.8.1 Rollins Basic Information

4.8.2 Insect Pest Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Rollins Insect Pest Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Rollins Business Overview

4.9 Ensystex

4.9.1 Ensystex Basic Information

4.9.2 Insect Pest Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Ensystex Insect Pest Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Ensystex Business Overview

4.10 Ecolab

4.10.1 Ecolab Basic Information

4.10.2 Insect Pest Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Ecolab Insect Pest Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Ecolab Business Overview

4.11 Sumitomo Chemical

4.11.1 Sumitomo Chemical Basic Information

4.11.2 Insect Pest Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Sumitomo Chemical Insect Pest Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview

4.12 Syngenta

4.12.1 Syngenta Basic Information

4.12.2 Insect Pest Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Syngenta Insect Pest Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Syngenta Business Overview

….Continued

