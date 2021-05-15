Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Industrial Tape, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Industrial Tape industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)
Berry Plastics
Avery Dennison Corporation
Nitto
Scapa
3M
Henkel
Saint Gobin
Tremco illbruck (Adhere Industrial Tapes)
Intertape Polymer Group
By Type:
Non-Adhesive Industrial Tape
Single-Sided Adhesive Tapes
Double-Sided Adhesive Tape
By Application:
Automotive
Building and Construction
Packing
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Tape Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Non-Adhesive Industrial Tape
1.2.2 Single-Sided Adhesive Tapes
1.2.3 Double-Sided Adhesive Tape
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Automotive
1.3.2 Building and Construction
1.3.3 Packing
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Industrial Tape Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Industrial Tape Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Industrial Tape Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Industrial Tape Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Industrial Tape Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Industrial Tape (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Industrial Tape Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Industrial Tape Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Industrial Tape (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Industrial Tape Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Industrial Tape Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Industrial Tape (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Tape Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Tape Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Industrial Tape Market Analysis
3.1 United States Industrial Tape Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Industrial Tape Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Industrial Tape Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Industrial Tape Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Industrial Tape Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Industrial Tape Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Industrial Tape Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Industrial Tape Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Industrial Tape Market Analysis
5.1 China Industrial Tape Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Industrial Tape Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Industrial Tape Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Industrial Tape Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Industrial Tape Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Industrial Tape Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Industrial Tape Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Industrial Tape Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Tape Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Tape Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Tape Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Tape Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Industrial Tape Market Analysis
8.1 India Industrial Tape Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Industrial Tape Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Industrial Tape Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Industrial Tape Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Industrial Tape Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Industrial Tape Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Industrial Tape Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Industrial Tape Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Industrial Tape Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Industrial Tape Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Industrial Tape Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Industrial Tape Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Industrial Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)
11.1.1 Business Overview
….continued
