The Immunohematology market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Immunohematology market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Immunohematology market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Immunohematology industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Immunohematology Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Immunohematology market covered in Chapter 4:

Immucor

Abbott

Hologic, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Grifols

BD (Becton Dickinson)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

ThermoFisher

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Immunohematology market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Immunohematology Analyzer

Immunohematology Reagents

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Immunohematology market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Hospitals

Blood banks

Diagnostic Laboratories

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Immunohematology Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Immunohematology Analyzer

1.5.3 Immunohematology Reagents

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Immunohematology Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Hospitals

1.6.3 Blood banks

1.6.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.7 Immunohematology Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Immunohematology Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Immunohematology Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Immunohematology Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Immunohematology

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Immunohematology

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Immunohematology Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Immucor

4.1.1 Immucor Basic Information

4.1.2 Immunohematology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Immucor Immunohematology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Immucor Business Overview

4.2 Abbott

4.2.1 Abbott Basic Information

4.2.2 Immunohematology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Abbott Immunohematology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Abbott Business Overview

4.3 Hologic, Inc.

4.3.1 Hologic, Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Immunohematology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hologic, Inc. Immunohematology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hologic, Inc. Business Overview

4.4 Roche Diagnostics Corporation

4.4.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Immunohematology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Immunohematology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Business Overview

4.5 Grifols

4.5.1 Grifols Basic Information

4.5.2 Immunohematology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Grifols Immunohematology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Grifols Business Overview

4.6 BD (Becton Dickinson)

4.6.1 BD (Becton Dickinson) Basic Information

4.6.2 Immunohematology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 BD (Becton Dickinson) Immunohematology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 BD (Becton Dickinson) Business Overview

4.7 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

4.7.1 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Basic Information

4.7.2 Immunohematology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Immunohematology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Business Overview

4.8 Beckman Coulter, Inc.

4.8.1 Beckman Coulter, Inc. Basic Information

4.8.2 Immunohematology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Beckman Coulter, Inc. Immunohematology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Beckman Coulter, Inc. Business Overview

4.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4.9.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Immunohematology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Immunohematology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Business Overview

4.10 ThermoFisher

4.10.1 ThermoFisher Basic Information

4.10.2 Immunohematology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 ThermoFisher Immunohematology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 ThermoFisher Business Overview

….Continued

