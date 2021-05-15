The Genetically Modified Organisms market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Genetically Modified Organisms market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Genetically Modified Organisms market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Genetically Modified Organisms industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Genetically Modified Organisms Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Genetically Modified Organisms market covered in Chapter 4:
Groupe Limagrain France
KWS SAAT SE and
Sakata Japan
Bayer Crop Science Germany
DuPont US
Dow Chemical Company
Syngenta
BASF GmbH
Monsanto US
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Genetically Modified Organisms market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Micro-organisms
Plants
Mammals
Insects
Aquatic Animals
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Genetically Modified Organisms market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Agriculture
Environmental Management
Medicine
Research
Human Therapeutics
Food Quality Traits
Human Gene Therapy
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Genetically Modified Organisms Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Micro-organisms
1.5.3 Plants
1.5.4 Mammals
1.5.5 Insects
1.5.6 Aquatic Animals
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Genetically Modified Organisms Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Agriculture
1.6.3 Environmental Management
1.6.4 Medicine
1.6.5 Research
1.6.6 Human Therapeutics
1.6.7 Food Quality Traits
1.6.8 Human Gene Therapy
1.7 Genetically Modified Organisms Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Genetically Modified Organisms Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Genetically Modified Organisms Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Genetically Modified Organisms Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Genetically Modified Organisms
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Genetically Modified Organisms
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Genetically Modified Organisms Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Groupe Limagrain France
4.1.1 Groupe Limagrain France Basic Information
4.1.2 Genetically Modified Organisms Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Groupe Limagrain France Genetically Modified Organisms Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Groupe Limagrain France Business Overview
4.2 KWS SAAT SE and
4.2.1 KWS SAAT SE and Basic Information
4.2.2 Genetically Modified Organisms Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 KWS SAAT SE and Genetically Modified Organisms Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 KWS SAAT SE and Business Overview
4.3 Sakata Japan
4.3.1 Sakata Japan Basic Information
4.3.2 Genetically Modified Organisms Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Sakata Japan Genetically Modified Organisms Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Sakata Japan Business Overview
4.4 Bayer Crop Science Germany
4.4.1 Bayer Crop Science Germany Basic Information
4.4.2 Genetically Modified Organisms Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Bayer Crop Science Germany Genetically Modified Organisms Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Bayer Crop Science Germany Business Overview
4.5 DuPont US
4.5.1 DuPont US Basic Information
4.5.2 Genetically Modified Organisms Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 DuPont US Genetically Modified Organisms Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 DuPont US Business Overview
4.6 Dow Chemical Company
4.6.1 Dow Chemical Company Basic Information
4.6.2 Genetically Modified Organisms Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Dow Chemical Company Genetically Modified Organisms Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Dow Chemical Company Business Overview
4.7 Syngenta
4.7.1 Syngenta Basic Information
4.7.2 Genetically Modified Organisms Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Syngenta Genetically Modified Organisms Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Syngenta Business Overview
4.8 BASF GmbH
4.8.1 BASF GmbH Basic Information
4.8.2 Genetically Modified Organisms Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 BASF GmbH Genetically Modified Organisms Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 BASF GmbH Business Overview
4.9 Monsanto US
4.9.1 Monsanto US Basic Information
4.9.2 Genetically Modified Organisms Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Monsanto US Genetically Modified Organisms Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Monsanto US Business Overview
….Continued
