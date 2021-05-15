The Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease market covered in Chapter 4:

Lundbeck A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

Impax Laboratories, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC

UCB S.A

Novartis AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Orion Pharma

Merck & Co., Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Frontotemporal Dementia

Parkinson’s Disease

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Hospital

Drug Store/Pharmacies

Online

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Frontotemporal Dementia

1.5.3 Parkinson’s Disease

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Hospital

1.6.3 Drug Store/Pharmacies

1.6.4 Online

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Lundbeck A/S

4.1.1 Lundbeck A/S Basic Information

4.1.2 Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Lundbeck A/S Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Lundbeck A/S Business Overview

4.2 Pfizer, Inc.

4.2.1 Pfizer, Inc. Basic Information

4.2.2 Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Pfizer, Inc. Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Pfizer, Inc. Business Overview

4.3 Impax Laboratories, Inc.

4.3.1 Impax Laboratories, Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Impax Laboratories, Inc. Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Impax Laboratories, Inc. Business Overview

4.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

4.4.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC

4.5.1 Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC Basic Information

4.5.2 Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC Business Overview

4.6 UCB S.A

4.6.1 UCB S.A Basic Information

4.6.2 Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 UCB S.A Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 UCB S.A Business Overview

4.7 Novartis AG

4.7.1 Novartis AG Basic Information

4.7.2 Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Novartis AG Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Novartis AG Business Overview

4.8 Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

4.8.1 Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Basic Information

4.8.2 Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Business Overview

4.9 Orion Pharma

4.9.1 Orion Pharma Basic Information

4.9.2 Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Orion Pharma Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Orion Pharma Business Overview

4.10 Merck & Co., Inc.

4.10.1 Merck & Co., Inc. Basic Information

4.10.2 Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Merck & Co., Inc. Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Merck & Co., Inc. Business Overview

4.11 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

4.11.1 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Basic Information

4.11.2 Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Frontotemporal Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Business Overview

….Continued

