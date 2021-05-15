Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Cobham plc
Safariland, LLC
United Shield International LLC
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
Scanna MSC Ltd.
iRobot Corporation
API Technologies Corp.
Reamda Ltd.
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Armtrac Limited
Chemring Group PLC
NABCO Systems, LLC.
By Type:
X-Ray Systems (Identification)
Bomb Containment Chamber
Projected Water Disruptors
Explosive Detectors
EOD Suits and Blankets
EOD Robots
Chemical EOD Equipment
Search Mirrors
Other Equipment
By Application:
Defense
Law Enforcement
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 X-Ray Systems (Identification)
1.2.2 Bomb Containment Chamber
1.2.3 Projected Water Disruptors
1.2.4 Explosive Detectors
1.2.5 EOD Suits and Blankets
1.2.6 EOD Robots
1.2.7 Chemical EOD Equipment
1.2.8 Search Mirrors
1.2.9 Other Equipment
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Defense
1.3.2 Law Enforcement
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Analysis
3.1 United States Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Analysis
5.1 China Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Exp
….continued
