The DTC Testing market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global DTC Testing market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global DTC Testing market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global DTC Testing industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the DTC Testing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global DTC Testing market covered in Chapter 4:

Family Tree DNA(Gene by Gene)

Helix

MapMyGenome

Living DNA

23andMe

Genesis HealthCare

MyHeritage

Pathway Genomics

Color

Ancestry

EasyDNA

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the DTC Testing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Targeted Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the DTC Testing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Carrier Testing

Predictive Testing

Ancestry and Relationship Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global DTC Testing Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Targeted Analysis

1.5.3 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

1.5.4 Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global DTC Testing Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Carrier Testing

1.6.3 Predictive Testing

1.6.4 Ancestry and Relationship Testing

1.6.5 Nutrigenomics Testing

1.6.6 Others

1.7 DTC Testing Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on DTC Testing Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of DTC Testing Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 DTC Testing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of DTC Testing

3.2.3 Labor Cost of DTC Testing

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of DTC Testing Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Family Tree DNA(Gene by Gene)

4.1.1 Family Tree DNA(Gene by Gene) Basic Information

4.1.2 DTC Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Family Tree DNA(Gene by Gene) DTC Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Family Tree DNA(Gene by Gene) Business Overview

4.2 Helix

4.2.1 Helix Basic Information

4.2.2 DTC Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Helix DTC Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Helix Business Overview

4.3 MapMyGenome

4.3.1 MapMyGenome Basic Information

4.3.2 DTC Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 MapMyGenome DTC Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 MapMyGenome Business Overview

4.4 Living DNA

4.4.1 Living DNA Basic Information

4.4.2 DTC Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Living DNA DTC Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Living DNA Business Overview

4.5 23andMe

4.5.1 23andMe Basic Information

4.5.2 DTC Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 23andMe DTC Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 23andMe Business Overview

4.6 Genesis HealthCare

4.6.1 Genesis HealthCare Basic Information

4.6.2 DTC Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Genesis HealthCare DTC Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Genesis HealthCare Business Overview

4.7 MyHeritage

4.7.1 MyHeritage Basic Information

4.7.2 DTC Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 MyHeritage DTC Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 MyHeritage Business Overview

4.8 Pathway Genomics

4.8.1 Pathway Genomics Basic Information

4.8.2 DTC Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Pathway Genomics DTC Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Pathway Genomics Business Overview

4.9 Color

4.9.1 Color Basic Information

4.9.2 DTC Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Color DTC Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Color Business Overview

4.10 Ancestry

4.10.1 Ancestry Basic Information

4.10.2 DTC Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Ancestry DTC Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Ancestry Business Overview

4.11 EasyDNA

4.11.1 EasyDNA Basic Information

4.11.2 DTC Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 EasyDNA DTC Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 EasyDNA Business Overview

….Continued

