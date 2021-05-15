Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Commercial Purpose Drone, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Commercial Purpose Drone industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Hoovey

Google

Redbird

3D Robotics

Delta Drone

GoPro

VDOS Global

DroneDeploy

Amazon

Alibaba

AirDog

ECA

Facebook

DJI

Airware

Trimble UAS

DHL

Parrot

SURVEY Copter

Hero+

Delair-Tech

AeroVironment

Precision Hawk

Microdrones

By Type:

Rotary blade drones

Others (fixed wing, nano, and hybrid)

By Application:

Agriculture

Others (energy, infrastructure, and media and entertainment)

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Commercial Purpose Drone Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Rotary blade drones

1.2.2 Others (fixed wing, nano, and hybrid)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Agriculture

1.3.2 Others (energy, infrastructure, and media and entertainment)

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Commercial Purpose Drone Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Commercial Purpose Drone Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Commercial Purpose Drone Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Commercial Purpose Drone Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Commercial Purpose Drone Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Commercial Purpose Drone (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Commercial Purpose Drone Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Commercial Purpose Drone (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Commercial Purpose Drone Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Commercial Purpose Drone (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Commercial Purpose Drone Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Commercial Purpose Drone Market Analysis

3.1 United States Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Commercial Purpose Drone Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Commercial Purpose Drone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

