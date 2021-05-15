The Blood Transfusion market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Blood Transfusion market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Blood Transfusion market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Blood Transfusion industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Blood Transfusion Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Blood Transfusion market covered in Chapter 4:

Jiangsu Kangjin

Helm Medical

Anhui Tiankang

GAMA GROUP

Jiangsu Zhengkang

Fresenius Kabi

Jiangsu Suyun

Wego

JMS Co.

Welford Manufacturing

B.Braun

Jiangxi Yikang

TERUMO

Suzhou Laishi

Grifols

Vogt Medical

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Blood Transfusion market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Y-type

Straight

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Blood Transfusion market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Child

Adult

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Blood Transfusion Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Y-type

1.5.3 Straight

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Blood Transfusion Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Child

1.6.3 Adult

1.7 Blood Transfusion Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Blood Transfusion Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Blood Transfusion Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Blood Transfusion Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Blood Transfusion

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Blood Transfusion

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Blood Transfusion Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Jiangsu Kangjin

4.1.1 Jiangsu Kangjin Basic Information

4.1.2 Blood Transfusion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Jiangsu Kangjin Blood Transfusion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Jiangsu Kangjin Business Overview

4.2 Helm Medical

4.2.1 Helm Medical Basic Information

4.2.2 Blood Transfusion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Helm Medical Blood Transfusion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Helm Medical Business Overview

4.3 Anhui Tiankang

4.3.1 Anhui Tiankang Basic Information

4.3.2 Blood Transfusion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Anhui Tiankang Blood Transfusion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Anhui Tiankang Business Overview

4.4 GAMA GROUP

4.4.1 GAMA GROUP Basic Information

4.4.2 Blood Transfusion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 GAMA GROUP Blood Transfusion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 GAMA GROUP Business Overview

4.5 Jiangsu Zhengkang

4.5.1 Jiangsu Zhengkang Basic Information

4.5.2 Blood Transfusion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Jiangsu Zhengkang Blood Transfusion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Jiangsu Zhengkang Business Overview

4.6 Fresenius Kabi

4.6.1 Fresenius Kabi Basic Information

4.6.2 Blood Transfusion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Fresenius Kabi Blood Transfusion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Fresenius Kabi Business Overview

4.7 Jiangsu Suyun

4.7.1 Jiangsu Suyun Basic Information

4.7.2 Blood Transfusion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Jiangsu Suyun Blood Transfusion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Jiangsu Suyun Business Overview

….Continued

