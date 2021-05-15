The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5027682-2014-2026-global-biocide-industry-market-research-report

Major Companies Covered

GE WATER AND PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES

ASHLAND INC.

LANXESS AG

CORTEC CORPORATION

BAKER HUGHES INCORPORATED

CLARIANT AG

CAMSON BIO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

KEMIRA OYJ

AKCROS CHEMICALS LTD

RHODIA SA

CHAMPION TECHNOLOGIES INC

BASF SE

THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION

TROY CORPORATION

BUCKMAN LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC.

THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

THOR GROUP LIMITED

AKZONOBEL N.V.

LONZA GROUP LTD.

ANPATH GROUP INCORPORATED

SIGMA-ALDRICH CORP

NALCO HOLDING COMPANY

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

FMC CORPORATION

BWA WATER ADDITIVE UK LIMITED

Major Types Covered

Halogen compounds

Metallic compounds

Organosulfurs

Organic acids

Phenolic

Major Applications Covered

PERSONAL CARE

WATER TREATMENT

WOOD PRESERVATION

FOOD & BEVERAGE

PAINTS & COATINGS

ALSO READ :https://industryresearch372573912.wordpress.com/2021/04/08/cocoa-fillings-market-research-report-forecast-till-2027/?preview_id=489&preview_nonce=2f98348232&preview=true

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

ALSO READ :https://www.egypt-business.com/brochure/details/2105-storage-in-big-data-market-size-share-growth-factors-forecast-to-2022/411803

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

ALSO READ :https://uberant.com/article/1175408-plasma-fractionation-market-in-depth-analysis-of-competitive-landscape,-summary/

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

ALSO READ :http://www.musicrush.com/ajitb567/blog/83412/electric-power-steering-system-market-growth-size-share-trends-forecast-till-2025

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Biocide Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Biocide Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Biocide Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Biocide Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Halogen compounds

5.2 Metallic compounds

5.3 Organosulfurs

5.4 Organic acids

5.5 Phenolic

ALSO READ :https://celinaredden1645.wixsite.com/healthcaretrending/post/osteoarthritis-market-global-analysis-by-size-growth-2027

6 Global Biocide Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 PERSONAL CARE

6.2 WATER TREATMENT

6.3 WOOD PRESERVATION

6.4 FOOD & BEVERAGE

6.5 PAINTS & COATINGS

7 Global Biocide Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105