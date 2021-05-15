The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
GE WATER AND PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES
ASHLAND INC.
LANXESS AG
CORTEC CORPORATION
BAKER HUGHES INCORPORATED
CLARIANT AG
CAMSON BIO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
KEMIRA OYJ
AKCROS CHEMICALS LTD
RHODIA SA
CHAMPION TECHNOLOGIES INC
BASF SE
THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION
TROY CORPORATION
BUCKMAN LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC.
THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY
THOR GROUP LIMITED
AKZONOBEL N.V.
LONZA GROUP LTD.
ANPATH GROUP INCORPORATED
SIGMA-ALDRICH CORP
NALCO HOLDING COMPANY
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
FMC CORPORATION
BWA WATER ADDITIVE UK LIMITED
Major Types Covered
Halogen compounds
Metallic compounds
Organosulfurs
Organic acids
Phenolic
Major Applications Covered
PERSONAL CARE
WATER TREATMENT
WOOD PRESERVATION
FOOD & BEVERAGE
PAINTS & COATINGS
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Biocide Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Biocide Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Biocide Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Biocide Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Halogen compounds
5.2 Metallic compounds
5.3 Organosulfurs
5.4 Organic acids
5.5 Phenolic
6 Global Biocide Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 PERSONAL CARE
6.2 WATER TREATMENT
6.3 WOOD PRESERVATION
6.4 FOOD & BEVERAGE
6.5 PAINTS & COATINGS
7 Global Biocide Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
…continued
