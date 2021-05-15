The worldwide market for Artificial Sports Turf is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Polytan GmbH

Mondo S.p.A.

Taishan

AstroTurf

Co Creation Grass

DuPont

ACT Global Sports

TigerTurf Americas

Nurteks

Saltex Oy

Shaw Sports Turf

LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A.

ForestGrass

Edel Grass B.V.

Sporturf

FieldTurf (Tarkett)

SIS Pitches

Domo Sports Grass

Tencate Group

Major Types Covered

PP Sports Turf

PE Sports Turf

Nylon Sports Turf

Others

Major Applications Covered

Football Stadium

Hockey Stadium

Tennis & Paddle Stadium

Multisports Stadium

Rugby Stadium

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Artificial Sports Turf Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Artificial Sports Turf Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Artificial Sports Turf Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 PP Sports Turf

5.2 PE Sports Turf

5.3 Nylon Sports Turf

5.4 Others

6 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Football Stadium

6.2 Hockey Stadium

6.3 Tennis & Paddle Stadium

6.4 Multisports Stadium

6.5 Rugby Stadium

6.6 Others

7 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

….continued

