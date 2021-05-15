The Animal Model market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Animal Model market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Animal Model market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Animal Model industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Animal Model Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Animal Model market covered in Chapter 4:

Eurofins Scientific SE

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Genoway SA

The Jackson Laboratory

Envigo CRS SA

Crown Bioscience, Inc.

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Trans Genic Inc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Animal Model market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Rats

Mice

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Animal Model market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Labs

Academic

Research Institute

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Animal Model Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Rats

1.5.3 Mice

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Animal Model Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Labs

1.6.3 Academic

1.6.4 Research Institute

1.7 Animal Model Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Animal Model Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Animal Model Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Animal Model Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Animal Model

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Animal Model

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Animal Model Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Eurofins Scientific SE

4.1.1 Eurofins Scientific SE Basic Information

4.1.2 Animal Model Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Eurofins Scientific SE Animal Model Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Eurofins Scientific SE Business Overview

4.2 Horizon Discovery Group plc

4.2.1 Horizon Discovery Group plc Basic Information

4.2.2 Animal Model Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Horizon Discovery Group plc Animal Model Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Horizon Discovery Group plc Business Overview

4.3 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

4.3.1 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Animal Model Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Animal Model Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Business Overview

4.4 Genoway SA

4.4.1 Genoway SA Basic Information

4.4.2 Animal Model Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Genoway SA Animal Model Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Genoway SA Business Overview

4.5 The Jackson Laboratory

4.5.1 The Jackson Laboratory Basic Information

4.5.2 Animal Model Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 The Jackson Laboratory Animal Model Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 The Jackson Laboratory Business Overview

4.6 Envigo CRS SA

4.6.1 Envigo CRS SA Basic Information

4.6.2 Animal Model Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Envigo CRS SA Animal Model Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Envigo CRS SA Business Overview

4.7 Crown Bioscience, Inc.

4.7.1 Crown Bioscience, Inc. Basic Information

4.7.2 Animal Model Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Crown Bioscience, Inc. Animal Model Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Crown Bioscience, Inc. Business Overview

4.8 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

4.8.1 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Basic Information

4.8.2 Animal Model Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Animal Model Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Business Overview

4.9 Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

4.9.1 Taconic Biosciences, Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Animal Model Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Taconic Biosciences, Inc. Animal Model Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Taconic Biosciences, Inc. Business Overview

4.10 Trans Genic Inc

4.10.1 Trans Genic Inc Basic Information

4.10.2 Animal Model Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Trans Genic Inc Animal Model Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Trans Genic Inc Business Overview

….Continued

