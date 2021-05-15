Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)

Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)

Kongsberg Gallium Ltd (Canada)

Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. (Canada)

Becker Avionics Inc. (USA)

Frequentis AG (Austria)

Exelis, Inc. (USA)

Thales Group (France)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

BAE Systems Plc (UK)

Indra Sistemas S. A. (Spain)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Cobham Plc (UK)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (US)

Harris Corporation (USA)

By Type:

Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC)

Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC)

Traffic Radar Approach Control (TRACON)

Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT)

Flight Service Station (FSS)

By Application:

Communication

Navigation

Surveillance

Automation

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC)

1.2.2 Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC)

1.2.3 Traffic Radar Approach Control (TRACON)

1.2.4 Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT)

1.2.5 Flight Service Station (FSS)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Communication

1.3.2 Navigation

1.3.3 Surveillance

1.3.4 Automation

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis

3.1 United States Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis

5.1 China Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis

8.1 India Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region

11.2 Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region

11.3 Kongsberg Gallium Ltd (Canada)

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Kongsberg Gallium Ltd (Canada) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Kongsberg Gallium Ltd (Canada) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region

11.4 Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. (Canada)

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. (Canada) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. (Canada) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region

11.5 Becker Avionics Inc. (USA)

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Becker Avionics Inc. (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Becker Avionics Inc. (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region

11.6 Frequentis AG (Austria)

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Frequentis AG (Austria) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Frequentis AG (Austria) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region

11.7 Exelis, Inc. (USA)

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Exelis, Inc. (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Exelis, Inc. (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region

11.8 Thales Group (France)

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Thales Group (France) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Thales Group (France) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region

11.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region

11.10 BAE Systems Plc (UK)

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 BAE Systems Plc (UK) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 BAE Systems Plc (UK) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region

11.11 Indra Sistemas S. A. (Spain)

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Indra Sistemas S. A. (Spain) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Indra Sistemas S. A. (Spain) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region

11.12 Raytheon Company (USA)

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Raytheon Company (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Raytheon Company (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region

11.13 Cobham Plc (UK)

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 Cobham Plc (UK) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 Cobham Plc (UK) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region

11.14 AngioDynamics, Inc. (US)

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 AngioDynamics, Inc. (US) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 AngioDynamics, Inc. (US) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region

11.15 Harris Corporation (USA)

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2

….continued

