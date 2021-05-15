Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)
Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)
Kongsberg Gallium Ltd (Canada)
Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. (Canada)
Becker Avionics Inc. (USA)
Frequentis AG (Austria)
Exelis, Inc. (USA)
Thales Group (France)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
BAE Systems Plc (UK)
Indra Sistemas S. A. (Spain)
Raytheon Company (USA)
Cobham Plc (UK)
AngioDynamics, Inc. (US)
Harris Corporation (USA)
By Type:
Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC)
Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC)
Traffic Radar Approach Control (TRACON)
Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT)
Flight Service Station (FSS)
By Application:
Communication
Navigation
Surveillance
Automation
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC)
1.2.2 Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC)
1.2.3 Traffic Radar Approach Control (TRACON)
1.2.4 Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT)
1.2.5 Flight Service Station (FSS)
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Communication
1.3.2 Navigation
1.3.3 Surveillance
1.3.4 Automation
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis
3.1 United States Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis
5.1 China Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis
8.1 India Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region
11.2 Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region
11.3 Kongsberg Gallium Ltd (Canada)
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Kongsberg Gallium Ltd (Canada) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Kongsberg Gallium Ltd (Canada) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region
11.4 Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. (Canada)
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. (Canada) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. (Canada) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region
11.5 Becker Avionics Inc. (USA)
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Becker Avionics Inc. (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Becker Avionics Inc. (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region
11.6 Frequentis AG (Austria)
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Frequentis AG (Austria) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Frequentis AG (Austria) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region
11.7 Exelis, Inc. (USA)
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Exelis, Inc. (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Exelis, Inc. (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region
11.8 Thales Group (France)
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Thales Group (France) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Thales Group (France) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region
11.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region
11.10 BAE Systems Plc (UK)
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 BAE Systems Plc (UK) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 BAE Systems Plc (UK) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region
11.11 Indra Sistemas S. A. (Spain)
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Indra Sistemas S. A. (Spain) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Indra Sistemas S. A. (Spain) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region
11.12 Raytheon Company (USA)
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Raytheon Company (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Raytheon Company (USA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region
11.13 Cobham Plc (UK)
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Cobham Plc (UK) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Cobham Plc (UK) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region
11.14 AngioDynamics, Inc. (US)
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 AngioDynamics, Inc. (US) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 AngioDynamics, Inc. (US) Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Sales by Region
11.15 Harris Corporation (USA)
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2
….continued
