The Agriculture Genomics market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Agriculture Genomics market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Agriculture Genomics market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Agriculture Genomics industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Agriculture Genomics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5569231-global-agriculture-genomics-market-report-2020-by-key

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Agriculture Genomics market covered in Chapter 4:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zoetis

BGI

SciGenom

Agilent Technologies

LGC Limited

Eurofins

UD-GenoMed Limited

NuGEN Technologies

Edico Genome

Neogen Corporation

CEN4GEN Institute

Illumina

Pacific Biosciences

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-subcutaneous-immunotherapy-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-04-16

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Agriculture Genomics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Illumina HiSeq

Sanger Sequencer

PacBio Sequencer

SOLiD Sequencer

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Agriculture Genomics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Crops

Livestock

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-corrugated-sheet-metal-market-research-report-2021-2021-04-19

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electronic-wall-scanner-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-04-21

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Agriculture Genomics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Illumina HiSeq

1.5.3 Sanger Sequencer

1.5.4 PacBio Sequencer

1.5.5 SOLiD Sequencer

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Agriculture Genomics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Crops

1.6.3 Livestock

1.7 Agriculture Genomics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agriculture Genomics Industry Development

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tea-beer-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-04-23

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-c-ran-centralized-radio-access-network-ecosystem-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-04-29

3 Value Chain of Agriculture Genomics Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Agriculture Genomics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agriculture Genomics

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Agriculture Genomics

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Agriculture Genomics Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

4.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Basic Information

4.1.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Agriculture Genomics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

4.2 Zoetis

4.2.1 Zoetis Basic Information

4.2.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Zoetis Agriculture Genomics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Zoetis Business Overview

4.3 BGI

4.3.1 BGI Basic Information

4.3.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 BGI Agriculture Genomics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 BGI Business Overview

4.4 SciGenom

4.4.1 SciGenom Basic Information

4.4.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 SciGenom Agriculture Genomics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 SciGenom Business Overview

4.5 Agilent Technologies

4.5.1 Agilent Technologies Basic Information

4.5.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Agilent Technologies Agriculture Genomics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

4.6 LGC Limited

4.6.1 LGC Limited Basic Information

4.6.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 LGC Limited Agriculture Genomics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 LGC Limited Business Overview

4.7 Eurofins

4.7.1 Eurofins Basic Information

4.7.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Eurofins Agriculture Genomics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Eurofins Business Overview

4.8 UD-GenoMed Limited

4.8.1 UD-GenoMed Limited Basic Information

4.8.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 UD-GenoMed Limited Agriculture Genomics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 UD-GenoMed Limited Business Overview

4.9 NuGEN Technologies

4.9.1 NuGEN Technologies Basic Information

4.9.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 NuGEN Technologies Agriculture Genomics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 NuGEN Technologies Business Overview

4.10 Edico Genome

4.10.1 Edico Genome Basic Information

4.10.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Edico Genome Agriculture Genomics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Edico Genome Business Overview

4.11 Neogen Corporation

4.11.1 Neogen Corporation Basic Information

4.11.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Neogen Corporation Agriculture Genomics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Neogen Corporation Business Overview

4.12 CEN4GEN Institute

4.12.1 CEN4GEN Institute Basic Information

4.12.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 CEN4GEN Institute Agriculture Genomics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 CEN4GEN Institute Business Overview

4.13 Illumina

4.13.1 Illumina Basic Information

4.13.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Illumina Agriculture Genomics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Illumina Business Overview

4.14 Pacific Biosciences

4.14.1 Pacific Biosciences Basic Information

4.14.2 Agriculture Genomics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Pacific Biosciences Agriculture Genomics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Pacific Biosciences Business Overview

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105