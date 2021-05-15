The global Aerospace & Defense market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Aerospace & Defense market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Aerospace & Defense industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aerospace & Defense Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aerospace & Defense market covered in Chapter 4:

SGS Group

Applus Services S.A.

Boeing

GE Aviation

Fujifilm NDT Systems

Yxlon International GmbH

Magnaflux Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Nikon Metrology Inc.

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

TV Rheinland AG

Gould-bass Co.

Team Inc.

Intertek Group PLC

Mistras Group

FLIR Systems Inc.

United Technologies

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aerospace & Defense market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cybersecurity

Homeland Security

Border Security

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aerospace & Defense market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Land

Air

Sea

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Cybersecurity

1.5.3 Homeland Security

1.5.4 Border Security

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Land

1.6.3 Air

1.6.4 Sea

1.7 Aerospace & Defense Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aerospace & Defense Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Aerospace & Defense Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aerospace & Defense

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aerospace & Defense

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aerospace & Defense Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 SGS Group

4.1.1 SGS Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 SGS Group Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 SGS Group Business Overview

4.2 Applus Services S.A.

4.2.1 Applus Services S.A. Basic Information

4.2.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Applus Services S.A. Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Applus Services S.A. Business Overview

4.3 Boeing

4.3.1 Boeing Basic Information

4.3.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Boeing Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Boeing Business Overview

4.4 GE Aviation

4.4.1 GE Aviation Basic Information

4.4.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 GE Aviation Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 GE Aviation Business Overview

4.5 Fujifilm NDT Systems

4.5.1 Fujifilm NDT Systems Basic Information

4.5.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Fujifilm NDT Systems Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Fujifilm NDT Systems Business Overview

4.6 Yxlon International GmbH

4.6.1 Yxlon International GmbH Basic Information

4.6.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Yxlon International GmbH Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Yxlon International GmbH Business Overview

4.7 Magnaflux Corporation

4.7.1 Magnaflux Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Magnaflux Corporation Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Magnaflux Corporation Business Overview

4.8 Olympus Corporation

4.8.1 Olympus Corporation Basic Information

4.8.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Olympus Corporation Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Olympus Corporation Business Overview

4.9 Nikon Metrology Inc.

4.9.1 Nikon Metrology Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Nikon Metrology Inc. Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Nikon Metrology Inc. Business Overview

4.10 Airbus

4.10.1 Airbus Basic Information

4.10.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Airbus Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Airbus Business Overview

4.11 Lockheed Martin

4.11.1 Lockheed Martin Basic Information

4.11.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Lockheed Martin Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

4.12 TV Rheinland AG

4.12.1 TV Rheinland AG Basic Information

4.12.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 TV Rheinland AG Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 TV Rheinland AG Business Overview

4.13 Gould-bass Co.

4.13.1 Gould-bass Co. Basic Information

4.13.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Gould-bass Co. Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Gould-bass Co. Business Overview

4.14 Team Inc.

4.14.1 Team Inc. Basic Information

4.14.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Team Inc. Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Team Inc. Business Overview

4.15 Intertek Group PLC

4.15.1 Intertek Group PLC Basic Information

4.15.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Intertek Group PLC Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Intertek Group PLC Business Overview

4.16 Mistras Group

4.16.1 Mistras Group Basic Information

4.16.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Mistras Group Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Mistras Group Business Overview

4.17 FLIR Systems Inc.

4.17.1 FLIR Systems Inc. Basic Information

4.17.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 FLIR Systems Inc. Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 FLIR Systems Inc. Business Overview

4.18 United Technologies

4.18.1 United Technologies Basic Information

4.18.2 Aerospace & Defense Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 United Technologies Aerospace & Defense Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 United Technologies Business Overview

5 Global Aerospace & Defense Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Aerospace & Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Aerospace & Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Aerospace & Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Aerospace & Defense Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

