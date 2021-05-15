The global Aerospace & Defense Elastomers market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Aerospace & Defense Elastomers market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Aerospace & Defense Elastomers industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Aerospace & Defense Elastomers market covered in Chapter 4:
Shin-Etsu
Solvay
Zeon Chemicals
Dow Corning
Greene, Tweed
Esterline
Specialised Polymer Engineering
Saint-Gobain
Momentive
Trelleborg
3M
Wacker Chemie
Quantum Silicones
Lanxess
Chemours
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aerospace & Defense Elastomers market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
Silicone Elastomers
Fluoroelastomers
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aerospace & Defense Elastomers market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
O-Rings & Gaskets
Seals
Profiles
Hoses
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
1.5.3 Silicone Elastomers
1.5.4 Fluoroelastomers
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 O-Rings & Gaskets
1.6.3 Seals
1.6.4 Profiles
1.6.5 Hoses
1.7 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aerospace & Defense Elastomers
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aerospace & Defense Elastomers
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Shin-Etsu
4.1.1 Shin-Etsu Basic Information
4.1.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Shin-Etsu Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Shin-Etsu Business Overview
4.2 Solvay
4.2.1 Solvay Basic Information
4.2.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Solvay Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Solvay Business Overview
4.3 Zeon Chemicals
4.3.1 Zeon Chemicals Basic Information
4.3.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Zeon Chemicals Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Zeon Chemicals Business Overview
4.4 Dow Corning
4.4.1 Dow Corning Basic Information
4.4.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Dow Corning Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Dow Corning Business Overview
4.5 Greene, Tweed
4.5.1 Greene, Tweed Basic Information
4.5.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Greene, Tweed Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Greene, Tweed Business Overview
4.6 Esterline
4.6.1 Esterline Basic Information
4.6.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Esterline Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Esterline Business Overview
4.7 Specialised Polymer Engineering
4.7.1 Specialised Polymer Engineering Basic Information
4.7.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Specialised Polymer Engineering Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Specialised Polymer Engineering Business Overview
4.8 Saint-Gobain
4.8.1 Saint-Gobain Basic Information
4.8.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Saint-Gobain Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Saint-Gobain Business Overview
4.9 Momentive
4.9.1 Momentive Basic Information
4.9.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Momentive Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Momentive Business Overview
4.10 Trelleborg
4.10.1 Trelleborg Basic Information
4.10.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Trelleborg Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Trelleborg Business Overview
4.11 3M
4.11.1 3M Basic Information
4.11.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 3M Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 3M Business Overview
4.12 Wacker Chemie
4.12.1 Wacker Chemie Basic Information
4.12.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 Wacker Chemie Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 Wacker Chemie Business Overview
4.13 Quantum Silicones
4.13.1 Quantum Silicones Basic Information
4.13.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.13.3 Quantum Silicones Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.13.4 Quantum Silicones Business Overview
4.14 Lanxess
4.14.1 Lanxess Basic Information
4.14.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.14.3 Lanxess Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.14.4 Lanxess Business Overview
4.15 Chemours
4.15.1 Chemours Basic Information
4.15.2 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.15.3 Chemours Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.15.4 Chemours Business Overview
5 Global Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
….continued
