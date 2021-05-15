The global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) market covered in Chapter 4:
BAE Systems
Dassault Aviation
Boeing
Northrop Grumman
Israel Aerospace Industries
Denel Dynamics
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
Lockheed Martin
Elbit Systems
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Medium-altitude UCAVs
High-altitude UCAVs
Other
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
For Transportation
For Fighting
For Rescue
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of content :
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Medium-altitude UCAVs
1.5.3 High-altitude UCAVs
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 For Transportation
1.6.3 For Fighting
1.6.4 For Rescue
1.7 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav)
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav)
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 BAE Systems
4.1.1 BAE Systems Basic Information
4.1.2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 BAE Systems Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 BAE Systems Business Overview
4.2 Dassault Aviation
4.2.1 Dassault Aviation Basic Information
4.2.2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Dassault Aviation Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Dassault Aviation Business Overview
4.3 Boeing
4.3.1 Boeing Basic Information
4.3.2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Boeing Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Boeing Business Overview
4.4 Northrop Grumman
4.4.1 Northrop Grumman Basic Information
4.4.2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Northrop Grumman Business Overview
4.5 Israel Aerospace Industries
4.5.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Basic Information
4.5.2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Business Overview
4.6 Denel Dynamics
4.6.1 Denel Dynamics Basic Information
4.6.2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Denel Dynamics Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Denel Dynamics Business Overview
4.7 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
4.7.1 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Basic Information
4.7.2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Business Overview
4.8 Lockheed Martin
4.8.1 Lockheed Martin Basic Information
4.8.2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Lockheed Martin Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Lockheed Martin Business Overview
4.9 Elbit Systems
4.9.1 Elbit Systems Basic Information
4.9.2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Elbit Systems Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Elbit Systems Business Overview5 Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (Ucav) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
….continued
