The global UAV Drones market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global UAV Drones market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global UAV Drones industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the UAV Drones Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global UAV Drones market covered in Chapter 4:

Dynali Helicopters

Precisionhawk

DJI

Northrop Grumman

IAI

SAGEM

Lockheed Martin Corp

BAE System

Elbit Systems Ltd

Thales SA

Aerovironment, Inc

Northrop Grumman Corp

Leonardo Spa

PARROT

Dronedeploy

3DR

Flir Systems, Inc

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Titan Aerospace

AAI

Boeing

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the UAV Drones market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Fixed Wing

Rotating Wing

Hybrid

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the UAV Drones market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Military UAV

Civilian UAV

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global UAV Drones Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Fixed Wing

1.5.3 Rotating Wing

1.5.4 Hybrid

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global UAV Drones Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Military UAV

1.6.3 Civilian UAV

1.7 UAV Drones Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on UAV Drones Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of UAV Drones Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 UAV Drones Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of UAV Drones

3.2.3 Labor Cost of UAV Drones

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of UAV Drones Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dynali Helicopters

4.1.1 Dynali Helicopters Basic Information

4.1.2 UAV Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dynali Helicopters UAV Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dynali Helicopters Business Overview

4.2 Precisionhawk

4.2.1 Precisionhawk Basic Information

4.2.2 UAV Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Precisionhawk UAV Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Precisionhawk Business Overview

4.3 DJI

4.3.1 DJI Basic Information

4.3.2 UAV Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 DJI UAV Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 DJI Business Overview

4.4 Northrop Grumman

4.4.1 Northrop Grumman Basic Information

4.4.2 UAV Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Northrop Grumman UAV Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

4.5 IAI

4.5.1 IAI Basic Information

4.5.2 UAV Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 IAI UAV Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 IAI Business Overview

4.6 SAGEM

4.6.1 SAGEM Basic Information

4.6.2 UAV Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 SAGEM UAV Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 SAGEM Business Overview

4.7 Lockheed Martin Corp

4.7.1 Lockheed Martin Corp Basic Information

4.7.2 UAV Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Lockheed Martin Corp UAV Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Lockheed Martin Corp Business Overview

4.8 BAE System

4.8.1 BAE System Basic Information

4.8.2 UAV Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 BAE System UAV Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 BAE System Business Overview

4.9 Elbit Systems Ltd

4.9.1 Elbit Systems Ltd Basic Information

4.9.2 UAV Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Elbit Systems Ltd UAV Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Elbit Systems Ltd Business Overview

4.10 Thales SA

4.10.1 Thales SA Basic Information

4.10.2 UAV Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Thales SA UAV Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Thales SA Business Overview

4.11 Aerovironment, Inc

4.11.1 Aerovironment, Inc Basic Information

4.11.2 UAV Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Aerovironment, Inc UAV Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Aerovironment, Inc Business Overview

4.12 Northrop Grumman Corp

4.12.1 Northrop Grumman Corp Basic Information

4.12.2 UAV Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Northrop Grumman Corp UAV Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Northrop Grumman Corp Business Overview

4.13 Leonardo Spa

4.13.1 Leonardo Spa Basic Information

4.13.2 UAV Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Leonardo Spa UAV Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Leonardo Spa Business Overview

4.14 PARROT

4.14.1 PARROT Basic Information

4.14.2 UAV Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 PARROT UAV Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 PARROT Business Overview

4.15 Dronedeploy

