The global Trona market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Trona market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Trona industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Trona Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Trona market covered in Chapter 4:

Solvay Chemicals Inc

General Chemical

Magadi Soda Company

American Natural Soda Ash Company

Tata Chemicals

OCI Chemical Corp

FMC Corporation

Searles Valley Minerals Inc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Trona market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Natural

Synthetic

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Trona market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Soaps

Detergents

Glass

Air Pollution Control

Animal Feed

Paper and Pulp

Mining

Metals

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Trona Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Natural

1.5.3 Synthetic

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Trona Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Soaps

1.6.3 Detergents

1.6.4 Glass

1.6.5 Air Pollution Control

1.6.6 Animal Feed

1.6.7 Paper and Pulp

1.6.8 Mining

1.6.9 Metals

1.6.10 Others

1.7 Trona Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Trona Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Trona Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Trona Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Trona

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Trona

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Trona Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Solvay Chemicals Inc

4.1.1 Solvay Chemicals Inc Basic Information

4.1.2 Trona Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Solvay Chemicals Inc Trona Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Solvay Chemicals Inc Business Overview

4.2 General Chemical

4.2.1 General Chemical Basic Information

4.2.2 Trona Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 General Chemical Trona Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 General Chemical Business Overview

4.3 Magadi Soda Company

4.3.1 Magadi Soda Company Basic Information

4.3.2 Trona Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Magadi Soda Company Trona Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Magadi Soda Company Business Overview

4.4 American Natural Soda Ash Company

4.4.1 American Natural Soda Ash Company Basic Information

4.4.2 Trona Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 American Natural Soda Ash Company Trona Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 American Natural Soda Ash Company Business Overview

4.5 Tata Chemicals

4.5.1 Tata Chemicals Basic Information

4.5.2 Trona Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Tata Chemicals Trona Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Tata Chemicals Business Overview

4.6 OCI Chemical Corp

4.6.1 OCI Chemical Corp Basic Information

4.6.2 Trona Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 OCI Chemical Corp Trona Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 OCI Chemical Corp Business Overview

4.7 FMC Corporation

4.7.1 FMC Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 Trona Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 FMC Corporation Trona Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 FMC Corporation Business Overview

4.8 Searles Valley Minerals Inc

4.8.1 Searles Valley Minerals Inc Basic Information

4.8.2 Trona Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Searles Valley Minerals Inc Trona Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Searles Valley Minerals Inc Business Overview

5 Global Trona Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Trona Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Trona Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Trona Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Trona Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Trona Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

