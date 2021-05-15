Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Thermal Insulation Material, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Thermal Insulation Material industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Rockwool International A/S
Owens Corning Corporation
Paroc
Knauf Insulation
Saint-Gobain
Beijing New Building Material
BASF SE
Johns Manville Inc
By Type:
Glass Wool
Stone Wool
PU Foam
Polyisocyanurate
Others
By Application:
Flat Roof
External Wall
Internal Wall
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Market Overview
1.1 Thermal Insulation Material Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Glass Wool
1.2.2 Stone Wool
1.2.3 PU Foam
1.2.4 Polyisocyanurate
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Flat Roof
1.3.2 External Wall
1.3.3 Internal Wall
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Thermal Insulation Material Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Thermal Insulation Material Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Thermal Insulation Material Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Material (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Thermal Insulation Material Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Thermal Insulation Material Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Thermal Insulation Material (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Material Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Thermal Insulation Material Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Thermal Insulation Material (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermal Insulation Material Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Thermal Insulation Material Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Thermal Insulation Material Market Analysis
3.1 United States Thermal Insulation Material Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Thermal Insulation Material Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Thermal Insulation Material Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Thermal Insulation Material Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Thermal Insulation Material Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Thermal Insulation Material Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Thermal Insulation Material Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Thermal Insulation Material Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Thermal Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Thermal Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Thermal Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Thermal Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Thermal Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Thermal Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Thermal Insulation Material Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Thermal Insulation Material Market Analysis
5.1 China Thermal Insulation Material Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Thermal Insulation Material Consumption Volume by Type
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
continued
