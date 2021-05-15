The global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank market covered in Chapter 4:

ATK

Rafael Advanced Defense System

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Raytheon

SAAB

Gencorp

Lockheed Martin

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Northrop Grumman

MBDA

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Grenade

Rocket

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Training

Fight

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Grenade

1.5.3 Rocket

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Training

1.6.3 Fight

1.7 Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 ATK

4.1.1 ATK Basic Information

4.1.2 Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 ATK Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 ATK Business Overview

4.2 Rafael Advanced Defense System

4.2.1 Rafael Advanced Defense System Basic Information

4.2.2 Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Rafael Advanced Defense System Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Rafael Advanced Defense System Business Overview

4.3 BAE Systems

4.3.1 BAE Systems Basic Information

4.3.2 Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 BAE Systems Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 BAE Systems Business Overview

4.4 Thales Group

4.4.1 Thales Group Basic Information

4.4.2 Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Thales Group Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Thales Group Business Overview

4.5 Raytheon

4.5.1 Raytheon Basic Information

4.5.2 Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Raytheon Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Raytheon Business Overview

4.6 SAAB

4.6.1 SAAB Basic Information

4.6.2 Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 SAAB Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 SAAB Business Overview

4.7 Gencorp

4.7.1 Gencorp Basic Information

4.7.2 Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Gencorp Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Gencorp Business Overview

4.8 Lockheed Martin

4.8.1 Lockheed Martin Basic Information

4.8.2 Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Lockheed Martin Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

4.9 Bharat Dynamics Limited

4.9.1 Bharat Dynamics Limited Basic Information

4.9.2 Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Bharat Dynamics Limited Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Bharat Dynamics Limited Business Overview

4.10 Northrop Grumman

4.10.1 Northrop Grumman Basic Information

4.10.2 Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Northrop Grumman Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

4.11 MBDA

4.11.1 MBDA Basic Information

4.11.2 Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 MBDA Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 MBDA Business Overview

5 Global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

….continued

