Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Satellite-Based Earth Observation Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Satellite-Based Earth Observation market covered in Chapter 4:
iSi
MDA
UrtheCast
Thales Group
Maxar Technologies
Airbus
ImageSat International
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Satellite-Based Earth Observation market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Data
VAS
IP
Big Data Analytics
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Satellite-Based Earth Observation market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Defense and Intelligence
Infrastructure and Engineering
Natural Resource Management
Energy and Power
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of content :
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Data
1.5.3 VAS
1.5.4 IP
1.5.5 Big Data Analytics
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Defense and Intelligence
1.6.3 Infrastructure and Engineering
1.6.4 Natural Resource Management
1.6.5 Energy and Power
1.7 Satellite-Based Earth Observation Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Satellite-Based Earth Observation Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Satellite-Based Earth Observation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Satellite-Based Earth Observation
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Satellite-Based Earth Observation
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Satellite-Based Earth Observation Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 iSi
4.1.1 iSi Basic Information
4.1.2 Satellite-Based Earth Observation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 iSi Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 iSi Business Overview
4.2 MDA
4.2.1 MDA Basic Information
4.2.2 Satellite-Based Earth Observation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 MDA Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 MDA Business Overview
4.3 UrtheCast
4.3.1 UrtheCast Basic Information
4.3.2 Satellite-Based Earth Observation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 UrtheCast Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 UrtheCast Business Overview
4.4 Thales Group
4.4.1 Thales Group Basic Information
4.4.2 Satellite-Based Earth Observation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Thales Group Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Thales Group Business Overview
4.5 Maxar Technologies
4.5.1 Maxar Technologies Basic Information
4.5.2 Satellite-Based Earth Observation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Maxar Technologies Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Maxar Technologies Business Overview
4.6 Airbus
4.6.1 Airbus Basic Information
4.6.2 Satellite-Based Earth Observation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Airbus Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Airbus Business Overview
4.7 ImageSat International
4.7.1 ImageSat International Basic Information
4.7.2 Satellite-Based Earth Observation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 ImageSat International Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 ImageSat International Business Overview
5 Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Satellite-Based Earth Observation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Satellite-Based Earth Observation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Satellite-Based Earth Observation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Satellite-Based Earth Observation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Satellite-Based Earth Observation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America Satellite-Based Earth Observation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America Satellite-Based Earth Observation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America Satellite-Based Earth Observation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Under COVID-19
6.2 United States Satellite-Based Earth Observation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.2.1 United States Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Under COVID-19
6.3 Canada Satellite-Based Earth Observation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Mexico Satellite-Based Earth Observation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
….continued
