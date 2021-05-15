Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Naval Systems Surveillance Radar market covered in Chapter 4:

General Dynamics Corporation

Saab Group

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Finmeccanica SpA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Airbus Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Naval Systems Surveillance Radar market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

X-band & Ku-band

L-band & S-band

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Naval Systems Surveillance Radar market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Weapon guidance system

Surveillance

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 X-band & Ku-band

1.5.3 L-band & S-band

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Weapon guidance system

1.6.3 Surveillance

1.7 Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Naval Systems Surveillance Radar

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Naval Systems Surveillance Radar

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 General Dynamics Corporation

4.1.1 General Dynamics Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 General Dynamics Corporation Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 General Dynamics Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Saab Group

4.2.1 Saab Group Basic Information

4.2.2 Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Saab Group Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Saab Group Business Overview

4.3 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

4.3.1 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Basic Information

4.3.2 Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Business Overview

4.4 Finmeccanica SpA

4.4.1 Finmeccanica SpA Basic Information

4.4.2 Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Finmeccanica SpA Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Finmeccanica SpA Business Overview

4.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation

4.5.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Raytheon Company

4.6.1 Raytheon Company Basic Information

4.6.2 Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Raytheon Company Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Raytheon Company Business Overview

4.7 BAE Systems

4.7.1 BAE Systems Basic Information

4.7.2 Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 BAE Systems Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 BAE Systems Business Overview

4.8 Thales Group

4.8.1 Thales Group Basic Information

4.8.2 Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Thales Group Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Thales Group Business Overview

4.9 Airbus Group

4.9.1 Airbus Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Airbus Group Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Airbus Group Business Overview

4.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.10.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Basic Information

4.10.2 Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Business Overview

5 Global Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Market Under COVID-19

….continued

