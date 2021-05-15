The global Multirotor Drones market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Multirotor Drones market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Multirotor Drones industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Multirotor Drones Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Multirotor Drones market covered in Chapter 4:

Aeryon Labs

3D Robotics

Draganfly Innovations

DJI Innovations

Cyberhawk Innovations

Aibotix

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Coptercam

Aerovironment

Microdrones GmbH

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Multirotor Drones market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Electro-optic sensor

Cameras

Sense & Avoid System

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Multirotor Drones market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Government and defense

Chemicals

Environmental research

Infrastructure and construction

Media and entertainment

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Multirotor Drones Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Electro-optic sensor

1.5.3 Cameras

1.5.4 Sense & Avoid System

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Multirotor Drones Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Government and defense

1.6.3 Chemicals

1.6.4 Environmental research

1.6.5 Infrastructure and construction

1.6.6 Media and entertainment

1.7 Multirotor Drones Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Multirotor Drones Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Multirotor Drones Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Multirotor Drones Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Multirotor Drones

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Multirotor Drones

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Multirotor Drones Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Aeryon Labs

4.1.1 Aeryon Labs Basic Information

4.1.2 Multirotor Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Aeryon Labs Multirotor Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Aeryon Labs Business Overview

4.2 3D Robotics

4.2.1 3D Robotics Basic Information

4.2.2 Multirotor Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 3D Robotics Multirotor Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 3D Robotics Business Overview

4.3 Draganfly Innovations

4.3.1 Draganfly Innovations Basic Information

4.3.2 Multirotor Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Draganfly Innovations Multirotor Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Draganfly Innovations Business Overview

4.4 DJI Innovations

4.4.1 DJI Innovations Basic Information

4.4.2 Multirotor Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 DJI Innovations Multirotor Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 DJI Innovations Business Overview

4.5 Cyberhawk Innovations

4.5.1 Cyberhawk Innovations Basic Information

4.5.2 Multirotor Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Cyberhawk Innovations Multirotor Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Cyberhawk Innovations Business Overview

4.6 Aibotix

4.6.1 Aibotix Basic Information

4.6.2 Multirotor Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Aibotix Multirotor Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Aibotix Business Overview

4.7 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

4.7.1 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Basic Information

4.7.2 Multirotor Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Multirotor Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Business Overview

4.8 Coptercam

4.8.1 Coptercam Basic Information

4.8.2 Multirotor Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Coptercam Multirotor Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Coptercam Business Overview

4.9 Aerovironment

4.9.1 Aerovironment Basic Information

4.9.2 Multirotor Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Aerovironment Multirotor Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Aerovironment Business Overview

4.10 Microdrones GmbH

4.10.1 Microdrones GmbH Basic Information

4.10.2 Multirotor Drones Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Microdrones GmbH Multirotor Drones Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Microdrones GmbH Business Overview

5 Global Multirotor Drones Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Multirotor Drones Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Multirotor Drones Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Multirotor Drones Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Multirotor Drones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Multirotor Drones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

