Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Mechanical Watches Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Mechanical Watches market covered in Chapter 4:

Kairos Watches

American Coin Treasures

Stuhrling Original

Invicta Watch

Akribos XXIV

Fossil

Seiko Watches

Adee Kaye Beverly Hills

Charles Hubert

Gevril Group

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Mechanical Watches market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Stainless Steel Mechanical Watches

Leather Mechanical Watches

Metal Mechanical Watches

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Mechanical Watches market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Men

Women

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Mechanical Watches Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Stainless Steel Mechanical Watches

1.5.3 Leather Mechanical Watches

1.5.4 Metal Mechanical Watches

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Mechanical Watches Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Men

1.6.3 Women

1.7 Mechanical Watches Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mechanical Watches Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Mechanical Watches Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Mechanical Watches Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Mechanical Watches

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Mechanical Watches

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Mechanical Watches Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Kairos Watches

4.1.1 Kairos Watches Basic Information

4.1.2 Mechanical Watches Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Kairos Watches Mechanical Watches Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Kairos Watches Business Overview

4.2 American Coin Treasures

4.2.1 American Coin Treasures Basic Information

4.2.2 Mechanical Watches Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 American Coin Treasures Mechanical Watches Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 American Coin Treasures Business Overview

4.3 Stuhrling Original

4.3.1 Stuhrling Original Basic Information

4.3.2 Mechanical Watches Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Stuhrling Original Mechanical Watches Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Stuhrling Original Business Overview

4.4 Invicta Watch

4.4.1 Invicta Watch Basic Information

4.4.2 Mechanical Watches Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Invicta Watch Mechanical Watches Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Invicta Watch Business Overview

4.5 Akribos XXIV

4.5.1 Akribos XXIV Basic Information

4.5.2 Mechanical Watches Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Akribos XXIV Mechanical Watches Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Akribos XXIV Business Overview

4.6 Fossil

4.6.1 Fossil Basic Information

4.6.2 Mechanical Watches Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Fossil Mechanical Watches Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Fossil Business Overview

4.7 Seiko Watches

4.7.1 Seiko Watches Basic Information

4.7.2 Mechanical Watches Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Seiko Watches Mechanical Watches Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Seiko Watches Business Overview

4.8 Adee Kaye Beverly Hills

4.8.1 Adee Kaye Beverly Hills Basic Information

4.8.2 Mechanical Watches Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Adee Kaye Beverly Hills Mechanical Watches Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Adee Kaye Beverly Hills Business Overview

4.9 Charles Hubert

4.9.1 Charles Hubert Basic Information

4.9.2 Mechanical Watches Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Charles Hubert Mechanical Watches Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Charles Hubert Business Overview

4.10 Gevril Group

4.10.1 Gevril Group Basic Information

4.10.2 Mechanical Watches Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Gevril Group Mechanical Watches Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Gevril Group Business Overview

5 Global Mechanical Watches Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Mechanical Watches Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Mechanical Watches Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Mechanical Watches Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Mechanical Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Mechanical Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Mechanical Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Mechanical Watches Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Mechanical Watches Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Mechanical Watches Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Mechanical Watches Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Mechanical Watches Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Mechanical Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Mechanical Watches Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Mechanical Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Mechanical Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Mechanical Watches Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Mechanical Watches Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Mechanical Watches Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Mechanical Watches Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Mechanical Watches Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Mechanical Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Mechanical Watches Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Mechanical Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Mechanical Watches Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Mechanical Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Mechanical Watches Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Mechanical Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Mechanical Watches Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Mechanical Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Mechanical Watches Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Mechanical Watches Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Mechanical Watches Market Under COVID-19

….continued

