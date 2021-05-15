Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Ground Based Military Radar Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Ground Based Military Radar market covered in Chapter 4:

Terma

Harris Corporation

Saab Sensis Corporation

Finmeccanica SpA

BAE System

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

DRS Technologies

Raytheon

ASELSAN Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Boeing

Airbus Group

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Ground Based Military Radar market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

X & KU BAND RADAR

S & L BAND RADAR

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Ground Based Military Radar market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

WEAPON GUIDANCE SYSTEM MILITARY RADARS

SURVEILLANCE MILITARY RADAR

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Ground Based Military Radar Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 X & KU BAND RADAR

1.5.3 S & L BAND RADAR

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Ground Based Military Radar Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 WEAPON GUIDANCE SYSTEM MILITARY RADARS

1.6.3 SURVEILLANCE MILITARY RADAR

1.7 Ground Based Military Radar Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ground Based Military Radar Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Ground Based Military Radar Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Ground Based Military Radar Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ground Based Military Radar

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Ground Based Military Radar

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Ground Based Military Radar Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Terma

4.1.1 Terma Basic Information

4.1.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Terma Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Terma Business Overview

4.2 Harris Corporation

4.2.1 Harris Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Harris Corporation Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Harris Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Saab Sensis Corporation

4.3.1 Saab Sensis Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Saab Sensis Corporation Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Saab Sensis Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Finmeccanica SpA

4.4.1 Finmeccanica SpA Basic Information

4.4.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Finmeccanica SpA Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Finmeccanica SpA Business Overview

4.5 BAE System

4.5.1 BAE System Basic Information

4.5.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 BAE System Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 BAE System Business Overview

4.6 General Dynamics

4.6.1 General Dynamics Basic Information

4.6.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 General Dynamics Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 General Dynamics Business Overview

4.7 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

4.7.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd Basic Information

4.7.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd Business Overview

4.8 DRS Technologies

4.8.1 DRS Technologies Basic Information

4.8.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 DRS Technologies Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 DRS Technologies Business Overview

4.9 Raytheon

4.9.1 Raytheon Basic Information

4.9.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Raytheon Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Raytheon Business Overview

4.10 ASELSAN Inc.

4.10.1 ASELSAN Inc. Basic Information

4.10.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 ASELSAN Inc. Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 ASELSAN Inc. Business Overview

4.11 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.11.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Basic Information

4.11.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Business Overview

4.12 Boeing

4.12.1 Boeing Basic Information

4.12.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Boeing Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Boeing Business Overview

4.13 Airbus Group

4.13.1 Airbus Group Basic Information

4.13.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Airbus Group Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Airbus Group Business Overview

4.14 Thales Group

4.14.1 Thales Group Basic Information

4.14.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Thales Group Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Thales Group Business Overview

4.15 Northrop Grumman Corporation

4.15.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Basic Information

4.15.2 Ground Based Military Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Ground Based Military Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Business Overview

5 Global Ground Based Military Radar Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Ground Based Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Ground Based Military Radar Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ground Based Military Radar Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Ground Based Military Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Ground Based Military Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Ground Based Military Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Ground Based Military Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Ground Based Military Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Ground Based Military Radar Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Ground Based Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Ground Based Military Radar Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Ground Based Military Radar Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Ground Based Military Radar Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Ground Based Military Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Ground Based Military Radar Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Ground Based Military Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Ground Based Military Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

