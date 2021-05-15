Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Flat Roof, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5267766-global-flat-roof-market-research-report-2015-2027

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Flat Roof industry.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-shapewear-marketsize-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-04-16

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

BMI Group

IKO Polymeric

Vincent Piront

Tectum Group

Bauder Ltd

Sika AG

Smartroof

Dimos

Aabaroofing

By Type:

Built-Up Roof (BUR)

Modified Bitumen

Rubber Membrane

Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Cold Applied Liquid Membrane

Metal Roof

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-scms-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-04-19

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solvent-based-pharmaceutical-ink-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-04-22

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Flat Roof Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Built-Up Roof (BUR)

1.2.2 Modified Bitumen

1.2.3 Rubber Membrane

1.2.4 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

1.2.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.2.6 Cold Applied Liquid Membrane

1.2.7 Metal Roof

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cuprous-oxide-marketsize-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-04-23

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Flat Roof Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Flat Roof Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Flat Roof Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Flat Roof Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Flat Roof Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Flat Roof (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Flat Roof Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Flat Roof Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Flat Roof (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Flat Roof Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Flat Roof Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Flat Roof (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Flat Roof Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Flat Roof Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Flat Roof Market Analysis

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cross-line-lasers-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-04-29

3.1 United States Flat Roof Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Flat Roof Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Flat Roof Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Flat Roof Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Flat Roof Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Flat Roof Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Flat Roof Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Flat Roof Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Flat Roof Market Analysis

5.1 China Flat Roof Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Flat Roof Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Flat Roof Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Flat Roof Market Analysis

6.3 Japan Flat Roof Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Flat Roof Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Flat Roof Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Flat Roof Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Flat Roof Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Flat Roof Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Flat Roof Market Analysis

8.1 India Flat Roof Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Flat Roof Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Flat Roof Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Flat Roof Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Flat Roof Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Flat Roof Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Flat Roof Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Flat Roof Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Flat Roof Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Flat Roof Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Flat Roof Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Flat Roof Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Flat Roof Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 BMI Group

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 BMI Group Flat Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 BMI Group Flat Roof Sales by Region

11.2 IKO Polymeric

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 IKO Polymeric Flat Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 IKO Polymeric Flat Roof Sales by Region

11.3 Vincent Piront

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Vincent Piront Flat Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Vincent Piront Flat Roof Sales by Region

11.4 Tectum Group

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Tectum Group Flat Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Tectum Group Flat Roof Sales by Region

11.5 Bauder Ltd

11.5.1 Business Overview

6.1 Japan Flat Roof Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Flat Roof Consumption Volume by Type

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105