The global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market covered in Chapter 4:

Cobham plc

Reamda Ltd.

United Shield International LLC

NABCO Systems, LLC.

Safariland, LLC

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Armtrac Limited

Chemring Group PLC

API Technologies Corp.

iRobot Corporation

Scanna MSC Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

X-Ray Systems (Identification)

Bomb Containment Chamber

Projected Water Disruptors

Explosive Detectors

EOD Suits and Blankets

EOD Robots

Chemical EOD Equipment

Search Mirrors

Other Equipment

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Defense

Law Enforcement

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 X-Ray Systems (Identification)

1.5.3 Bomb Containment Chamber

1.5.4 Projected Water Disruptors

1.5.5 Explosive Detectors

1.5.6 EOD Suits and Blankets

1.5.7 EOD Robots

1.5.8 Chemical EOD Equipment

1.5.9 Search Mirrors

1.5.10 Other Equipment

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Defense

1.6.3 Law Enforcement

1.7 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Cobham plc

4.1.1 Cobham plc Basic Information

4.1.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Cobham plc Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Cobham plc Business Overview

4.2 Reamda Ltd.

4.2.1 Reamda Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Reamda Ltd. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Reamda Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 United Shield International LLC

4.3.1 United Shield International LLC Basic Information

4.3.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 United Shield International LLC Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 United Shield International LLC Business Overview

4.4 NABCO Systems, LLC.

4.4.1 NABCO Systems, LLC. Basic Information

4.4.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 NABCO Systems, LLC. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 NABCO Systems, LLC. Business Overview

4.5 Safariland, LLC

4.5.1 Safariland, LLC Basic Information

4.5.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Safariland, LLC Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Safariland, LLC Business Overview

4.6 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

4.6.1 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Basic Information

4.6.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Business Overview

4.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

4.7.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Business Overview

4.8 Armtrac Limited

4.8.1 Armtrac Limited Basic Information

4.8.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Armtrac Limited Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Armtrac Limited Business Overview

4.9 Chemring Group PLC

4.9.1 Chemring Group PLC Basic Information

4.9.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Chemring Group PLC Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Chemring Group PLC Business Overview

….continued

