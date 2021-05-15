The global Counter-IED Equipment market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Counter-IED Equipment market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Counter-IED Equipment industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Counter-IED Equipment Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Counter-IED Equipment market covered in Chapter 4:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Chemring Group

SRC, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Sierra Nevada Corporation

iRobot

Allen-Vanguard Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

Harris Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Netline Communications Technologies

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Counter-IED Equipment market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Vehicle mounted

Ship mounted

Airborne mounted

Handheld

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Counter-IED Equipment market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Military

Homeland Security

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Counter-IED Equipment Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Vehicle mounted

1.5.3 Ship mounted

1.5.4 Airborne mounted

1.5.5 Handheld

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Counter-IED Equipment Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Military

1.6.3 Homeland Security

1.7 Counter-IED Equipment Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Counter-IED Equipment Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Counter-IED Equipment Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Counter-IED Equipment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Counter-IED Equipment

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Counter-IED Equipment

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Counter-IED Equipment Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

4.1.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Counter-IED Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Counter-IED Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Chemring Group

4.2.1 Chemring Group Basic Information

4.2.2 Counter-IED Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Chemring Group Counter-IED Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Chemring Group Business Overview

4.3 SRC, Inc.

4.3.1 SRC, Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Counter-IED Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 SRC, Inc. Counter-IED Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 SRC, Inc. Business Overview

4.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.

4.4.1 Elbit Systems Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Counter-IED Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Elbit Systems Ltd. Counter-IED Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Elbit Systems Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 Raytheon Company

4.5.1 Raytheon Company Basic Information

4.5.2 Counter-IED Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Raytheon Company Counter-IED Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Raytheon Company Business Overview

4.6 L3 Technologies, Inc.

4.6.1 L3 Technologies, Inc. Basic Information

4.6.2 Counter-IED Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 L3 Technologies, Inc. Counter-IED Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 L3 Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

4.7 Sierra Nevada Corporation

4.7.1 Sierra Nevada Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 Counter-IED Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Sierra Nevada Corporation Counter-IED Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Sierra Nevada Corporation Business Overview

4.8 iRobot

4.8.1 iRobot Basic Information

4.8.2 Counter-IED Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 iRobot Counter-IED Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 iRobot Business Overview

4.9 Allen-Vanguard Corporation

4.9.1 Allen-Vanguard Corporation Basic Information

4.9.2 Counter-IED Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Allen-Vanguard Corporation Counter-IED Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Allen-Vanguard Corporation Business Overview

4.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.10.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Basic Information

4.10.2 Counter-IED Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Counter-IED Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Business Overview

4.11 Thales Group

4.11.1 Thales Group Basic Information

4.11.2 Counter-IED Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Thales Group Counter-IED Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Thales Group Business Overview

4.12 Harris Corporation

4.12.1 Harris Corporation Basic Information

4.12.2 Counter-IED Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Harris Corporation Counter-IED Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Harris Corporation Business Overview

4.13 General Dynamics Corporation

4.13.1 General Dynamics Corporation Basic Information

4.13.2 Counter-IED Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 General Dynamics Corporation Counter-IED Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 General Dynamics Corporation Business Overview

….continued

