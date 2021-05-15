The global Commercial Drone market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Commercial Drone market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Commercial Drone industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Commercial Drone Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Commercial Drone market covered in Chapter 4:

Aerovironment

Drone Deploy

3D Robotics

Boeing

Parrot

Vdos Global

Hoovy

Precisionhawk

Airware

Trimble UAS

DJI

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Commercial Drone market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Solar powered

Battery powered

Oil powered

By Different Flight distance (Long, Middle, Short)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Commercial Drone market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Law Enforcement/Public Safety

Precision Agriculture

Media and Entertainment

Inspection/Monitoring

Surveying/Mapping

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Commercial Drone Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Solar powered

1.5.3 Battery powered

1.5.4 Oil powered

1.5.5 By Different Flight distance (Long, Middle, Short)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Commercial Drone Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Law Enforcement/Public Safety

1.6.3 Precision Agriculture

1.6.4 Media and Entertainment

1.6.5 Inspection/Monitoring

1.6.6 Surveying/Mapping

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Commercial Drone Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Commercial Drone Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Commercial Drone Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Commercial Drone Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Commercial Drone

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Commercial Drone

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Commercial Drone Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Aerovironment

4.1.1 Aerovironment Basic Information

4.1.2 Commercial Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Aerovironment Commercial Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Aerovironment Business Overview

4.2 Drone Deploy

4.2.1 Drone Deploy Basic Information

4.2.2 Commercial Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Drone Deploy Commercial Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Drone Deploy Business Overview

4.3 3D Robotics

4.3.1 3D Robotics Basic Information

4.3.2 Commercial Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 3D Robotics Commercial Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 3D Robotics Business Overview

4.4 Boeing

4.4.1 Boeing Basic Information

4.4.2 Commercial Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Boeing Commercial Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Boeing Business Overview

4.5 Parrot

4.5.1 Parrot Basic Information

4.5.2 Commercial Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Parrot Commercial Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Parrot Business Overview

4.6 Vdos Global

4.6.1 Vdos Global Basic Information

4.6.2 Commercial Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Vdos Global Commercial Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Vdos Global Business Overview

4.7 Hoovy

4.7.1 Hoovy Basic Information

4.7.2 Commercial Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Hoovy Commercial Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Hoovy Business Overview

4.8 Precisionhawk

4.8.1 Precisionhawk Basic Information

4.8.2 Commercial Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Precisionhawk Commercial Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Precisionhawk Business Overview

4.9 Airware

4.9.1 Airware Basic Information

4.9.2 Commercial Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Airware Commercial Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Airware Business Overview

4.10 Trimble UAS

4.10.1 Trimble UAS Basic Information

4.10.2 Commercial Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Trimble UAS Commercial Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Trimble UAS Business Overview

4.11 DJI

4.11.1 DJI Basic Information

4.11.2 Commercial Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 DJI Commercial Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 DJI Business Overview

5 Global Commercial Drone Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Commercial Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Commercial Drone Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Drone Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Commercial Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

