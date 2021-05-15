Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Building Asphalt, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Building Asphalt industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

PABCO

TAMKO Building Products

Malarkey Roofing

Atlas Roofing

POLYGLASS USA

Tarco

IKO Group

GAF Materials

CertainTeed

Owens Corning

By Type:

Asphalt Shingles

Asphalt Saturated Organic Felts

Asphalt Floor Tiles

Others

By Application:

Residential Buildings

Non-residential Buildings

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Building Asphalt Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Asphalt Shingles

1.2.2 Asphalt Saturated Organic Felts

1.2.3 Asphalt Floor Tiles

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential Buildings

1.3.2 Non-residential Buildings

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Building Asphalt Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Building Asphalt Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Building Asphalt Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Building Asphalt Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Building Asphalt Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Building Asphalt (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Building Asphalt Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Building Asphalt Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Building Asphalt (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Building Asphalt Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Building Asphalt Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Building Asphalt (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Building Asphalt Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Building Asphalt Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Building Asphalt Market Analysis

3.1 United States Building Asphalt Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Building Asphalt Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Building Asphalt Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Building Asphalt Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Building Asphalt Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Building Asphalt Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Building Asphalt Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Building Asphalt Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Building Asphalt Market Analysis

5.1 China Building Asphalt Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Building Asphalt Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Building Asphalt Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Building Asphalt Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Building Asphalt Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Building Asphalt Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Building Asphalt Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Building Asphalt Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Building Asphalt Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Building Asphalt Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Building Asphalt Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Building Asphalt Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Building Asphalt Market Analysis

8.1 India Building Asphalt Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Building Asphalt Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Building Asphalt Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Building Asphalt Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Building Asphalt Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Building Asphalt Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Building Asphalt Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Building Asphalt Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Building Asphalt Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Building Asphalt Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Building Asphalt Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Building Asphalt Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Building Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

