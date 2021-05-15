The global Aviation Fuel Additives market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Aviation Fuel Additives market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Aviation Fuel Additives industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aviation Fuel Additives Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aviation Fuel Additives market covered in Chapter 4:

Shell Global

BASF SE

Chemtura Corporation

Innospec

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited

Albemarle Corporation

ASTM International

Callington Haven

Total SA

Cummins Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Afton Chemical Corporation

ATC Europe

GE Water

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aviation Fuel Additives market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Deposit Control Additives

Cetane Improvers

Lubricity Improvers

Antioxidants

Cold Flow Improvers

Anti-icing

Dyes & Markers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Octane Improvers

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aviation Fuel Additives market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Civil Aviation

Military

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.7 Aviation Fuel Additives Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aviation Fuel Additives Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Aviation Fuel Additives Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aviation Fuel Additives

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aviation Fuel Additives

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aviation Fuel Additives Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Shell Global

4.1.1 Shell Global Basic Information

4.1.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Shell Global Aviation Fuel Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Shell Global Business Overview

4.2 BASF SE

4.2.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.2.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 BASF SE Aviation Fuel Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.3 Chemtura Corporation

4.3.1 Chemtura Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Chemtura Corporation Aviation Fuel Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Chemtura Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Innospec

4.4.1 Innospec Basic Information

4.4.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Innospec Aviation Fuel Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Innospec Business Overview

4.5 Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited

4.5.1 Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited Basic Information

4.5.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited Aviation Fuel Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited Business Overview

4.6 Albemarle Corporation

4.6.1 Albemarle Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Albemarle Corporation Aviation Fuel Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Albemarle Corporation Business Overview

4.7 ASTM International

4.7.1 ASTM International Basic Information

4.7.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 ASTM International Aviation Fuel Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 ASTM International Business Overview

4.8 Callington Haven

4.8.1 Callington Haven Basic Information

4.8.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Callington Haven Aviation Fuel Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Callington Haven Business Overview

4.9 Total SA

4.9.1 Total SA Basic Information

4.9.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Total SA Aviation Fuel Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Total SA Business Overview

4.10 Cummins Inc.

4.10.1 Cummins Inc. Basic Information

4.10.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Cummins Inc. Aviation Fuel Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Cummins Inc. Business Overview

4.11 The Lubrizol Corporation

4.11.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Basic Information

4.11.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Aviation Fuel Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Business Overview

4.12 Afton Chemical Corporation

4.12.1 Afton Chemical Corporation Basic Information

4.12.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Afton Chemical Corporation Aviation Fuel Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Afton Chemical Corporation Business Overview

4.13 ATC Europe

4.13.1 ATC Europe Basic Information

4.13.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 ATC Europe Aviation Fuel Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 ATC Europe Business Overview

4.14 GE Water

4.14.1 GE Water Basic Information

4.14.2 Aviation Fuel Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 GE Water Aviation Fuel Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 GE Water Business Overview

….continued

