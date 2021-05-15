Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Airport Information Systems Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Airport Information Systems market covered in Chapter 4:

Lockheed Martin

RESA

Siemens Postal

SITA

Intersystems Group

Lufthansa Systems

INFORM

Northrop Grumman

Rockwell Collins

Parcel & Airport Logistics

Amadeus IT Group

VELATIA

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Airport Information Systems market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS)

Resource Management Systems

Public Address Systems

Baggage Processing Systems

Passenger Processing Systems

Airport Operations Systems

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Airport Information Systems market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial Service Airport

Cargo Service Airport

Reliever Airport

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Airport Information Systems Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS)

1.5.3 Resource Management Systems

1.5.4 Public Address Systems

1.5.5 Baggage Processing Systems

1.5.6 Passenger Processing Systems

1.5.7 Airport Operations Systems

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Airport Information Systems Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial Service Airport

1.6.3 Cargo Service Airport

1.6.4 Reliever Airport

1.7 Airport Information Systems Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Airport Information Systems Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Airport Information Systems Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Airport Information Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Airport Information Systems

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Airport Information Systems

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Airport Information Systems Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Lockheed Martin

4.1.1 Lockheed Martin Basic Information

4.1.2 Airport Information Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Lockheed Martin Airport Information Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

4.2 RESA

4.2.1 RESA Basic Information

4.2.2 Airport Information Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 RESA Airport Information Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 RESA Business Overview

4.3 Siemens Postal

4.3.1 Siemens Postal Basic Information

4.3.2 Airport Information Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Siemens Postal Airport Information Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Siemens Postal Business Overview

4.4 SITA

4.4.1 SITA Basic Information

4.4.2 Airport Information Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 SITA Airport Information Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 SITA Business Overview

4.5 Intersystems Group

4.5.1 Intersystems Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Airport Information Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Intersystems Group Airport Information Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Intersystems Group Business Overview

4.6 Lufthansa Systems

4.6.1 Lufthansa Systems Basic Information

4.6.2 Airport Information Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Lufthansa Systems Airport Information Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Lufthansa Systems Business Overview

4.7 INFORM

4.7.1 INFORM Basic Information

4.7.2 Airport Information Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 INFORM Airport Information Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 INFORM Business Overview

4.8 Northrop Grumman

4.8.1 Northrop Grumman Basic Information

4.8.2 Airport Information Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Northrop Grumman Airport Information Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

4.9 Rockwell Collins

4.9.1 Rockwell Collins Basic Information

4.9.2 Airport Information Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Rockwell Collins Airport Information Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Rockwell Collins Business Overview

4.10 Parcel & Airport Logistics

4.10.1 Parcel & Airport Logistics Basic Information

4.10.2 Airport Information Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Parcel & Airport Logistics Airport Information Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Parcel & Airport Logistics Business Overview

4.11 Amadeus IT Group

4.11.1 Amadeus IT Group Basic Information

4.11.2 Airport Information Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Amadeus IT Group Airport Information Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Amadeus IT Group Business Overview

4.12 VELATIA

4.12.1 VELATIA Basic Information

4.12.2 Airport Information Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 VELATIA Airport Information Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 VELATIA Business Overview

5 Global Airport Information Systems Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Airport Information Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Airport Information Systems Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Airport Information Systems Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Airport Information Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Airport Information Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Airport Information Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Airport Information Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Airport Information Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Airport Information Systems Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Airport Information Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Airport Information Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Airport Information Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Airport Information Systems Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Airport Information Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Airport Information Systems Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Airport Information Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Airport Information Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Airport Information Systems Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Airport Information Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Airport Information Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Airport Information Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Airport Information Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Airport Information Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Airport Information Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Airport Information Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Airport Information Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Airport Information Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Airport Information Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Airport Information Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Airport Information Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Airport Information Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Airport Information Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Airport Information Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Airport Information Systems Market Under COVID-19

….continued

