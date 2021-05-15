Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aircraft Leasing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aircraft Leasing market covered in Chapter 4:

Aviation Capital Group

Air Lease Corporation

AerCap

BBAM

Boeing Capital Corporation

BOC Aviation

SAAB Aircraft Leasing

CIT Commercial Air

International Lease Finance Corporation

GECAS

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aircraft Leasing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Dry Leasing

Wet Leasing

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aircraft Leasing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Wide Body

Narrow Body

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Leasing Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Dry Leasing

1.5.3 Wet Leasing

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Aircraft Leasing Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Wide Body

1.6.3 Narrow Body

1.7 Aircraft Leasing Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aircraft Leasing Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Aircraft Leasing Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Aircraft Leasing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aircraft Leasing

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aircraft Leasing

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aircraft Leasing Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Aviation Capital Group

4.1.1 Aviation Capital Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Aircraft Leasing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Aviation Capital Group Aircraft Leasing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Aviation Capital Group Business Overview

4.2 Air Lease Corporation

4.2.1 Air Lease Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Aircraft Leasing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Air Lease Corporation Aircraft Leasing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Air Lease Corporation Business Overview

4.3 AerCap

4.3.1 AerCap Basic Information

4.3.2 Aircraft Leasing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 AerCap Aircraft Leasing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 AerCap Business Overview

4.4 BBAM

4.4.1 BBAM Basic Information

4.4.2 Aircraft Leasing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 BBAM Aircraft Leasing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 BBAM Business Overview

4.5 Boeing Capital Corporation

4.5.1 Boeing Capital Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Aircraft Leasing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Boeing Capital Corporation Aircraft Leasing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Boeing Capital Corporation Business Overview

4.6 BOC Aviation

4.6.1 BOC Aviation Basic Information

4.6.2 Aircraft Leasing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 BOC Aviation Aircraft Leasing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 BOC Aviation Business Overview

4.7 SAAB Aircraft Leasing

4.7.1 SAAB Aircraft Leasing Basic Information

4.7.2 Aircraft Leasing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 SAAB Aircraft Leasing Aircraft Leasing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 SAAB Aircraft Leasing Business Overview

4.8 CIT Commercial Air

4.8.1 CIT Commercial Air Basic Information

4.8.2 Aircraft Leasing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 CIT Commercial Air Aircraft Leasing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 CIT Commercial Air Business Overview

4.9 International Lease Finance Corporation

4.9.1 International Lease Finance Corporation Basic Information

4.9.2 Aircraft Leasing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 International Lease Finance Corporation Aircraft Leasing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 International Lease Finance Corporation Business Overview

4.10 GECAS

4.10.1 GECAS Basic Information

4.10.2 Aircraft Leasing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 GECAS Aircraft Leasing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 GECAS Business Overview

5 Global Aircraft Leasing Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Aircraft Leasing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aircraft Leasing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aircraft Leasing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Aircraft Leasing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Aircraft Leasing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Leasing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Leasing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Aircraft Leasing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Aircraft Leasing Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Aircraft Leasing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Aircraft Leasing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Aircraft Leasing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Aircraft Leasing Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Aircraft Leasing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Aircraft Leasing Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Aircraft Leasing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Aircraft Leasing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Aircraft Leasing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Aircraft Leasing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Aircraft Leasing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Aircraft Leasing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Aircraft Leasing Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Aircraft Leasing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Aircraft Leasing Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Aircraft Leasing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Aircraft Leasing Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Aircraft Leasing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Aircraft Leasing Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Aircraft Leasing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Aircraft Leasing Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Aircraft Leasing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Aircraft Leasing Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Aircraft Leasing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Aircraft Leasing Market Under COVID-19

….continued

