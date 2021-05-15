The global Aircraft Landing Gear market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Aircraft Landing Gear market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Aircraft Landing Gear industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aircraft Landing Gear Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aircraft Landing Gear market covered in Chapter 4:

Safran S.A.

GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Circor International, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

SPP Canada Aircraft, Inc

Triumph Group Inc.

AAR Corp.

Héroux-Devtek Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aircraft Landing Gear market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Main Landing Gear

Nose Landing Gear

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aircraft Landing Gear market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Civil Aviation

Military Aviation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Main Landing Gear

1.5.3 Nose Landing Gear

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Civil Aviation

1.6.3 Military Aviation

1.7 Aircraft Landing Gear Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aircraft Landing Gear Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Aircraft Landing Gear Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aircraft Landing Gear

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aircraft Landing Gear

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aircraft Landing Gear Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Safran S.A.

4.1.1 Safran S.A. Basic Information

4.1.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Safran S.A. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Safran S.A. Business Overview

4.2 GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.

4.2.1 GKN Aerospace Services Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 GKN Aerospace Services Ltd. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 GKN Aerospace Services Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 Liebherr-International AG

4.3.1 Liebherr-International AG Basic Information

4.3.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Liebherr-International AG Aircraft Landing Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Liebherr-International AG Business Overview

4.4 Circor International, Inc.

4.4.1 Circor International, Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Circor International, Inc. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Circor International, Inc. Business Overview

4.5 United Technologies Corporation

4.5.1 United Technologies Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 United Technologies Corporation Aircraft Landing Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 United Technologies Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Magellan Aerospace Corporation

4.6.1 Magellan Aerospace Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Magellan Aerospace Corporation Aircraft Landing Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Magellan Aerospace Corporation Business Overview

4.7 SPP Canada Aircraft, Inc

4.7.1 SPP Canada Aircraft, Inc Basic Information

4.7.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 SPP Canada Aircraft, Inc Aircraft Landing Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 SPP Canada Aircraft, Inc Business Overview

4.8 Triumph Group Inc.

4.8.1 Triumph Group Inc. Basic Information

4.8.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Triumph Group Inc. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Triumph Group Inc. Business Overview

4.9 AAR Corp.

4.9.1 AAR Corp. Basic Information

4.9.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 AAR Corp. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 AAR Corp. Business Overview

4.10 Héroux-Devtek Inc.

4.10.1 Héroux-Devtek Inc. Basic Information

4.10.2 Aircraft Landing Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Héroux-Devtek Inc. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Héroux-Devtek Inc. Business Overview

5 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

….continued

