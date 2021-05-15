Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Air Traffic Control Equipment Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Air Traffic Control Equipment market covered in Chapter 4:

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

SkySoft-ATM (Switzerland)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Raytheon Company (US)

ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions (Norway)

Frequentis AG (Austria)

Searidge Technologies (Canada)

NATS Holdings Limited (UK)

Thales SA (France)

Intelcan Technosystems Inc. (Canada)

ALTYS Technologies (France)

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Air Traffic Control Equipment market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Surveillance Equipment:

Navigation Equipment:

Communication Equipment

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Air Traffic Control Equipment market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial Aircraft

Private Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Surveillance Equipment:

1.5.3 Navigation Equipment:

1.5.4 Communication Equipment

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial Aircraft

1.6.3 Private Aircraft

1.6.4 Military Aircraft

1.7 Air Traffic Control Equipment Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Air Traffic Control Equipment Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Air Traffic Control Equipment Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Air Traffic Control Equipment

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Air Traffic Control Equipment

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Air Traffic Control Equipment Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

4.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) Basic Information

4.1.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) Business Overview

4.2 Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

4.2.1 Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain) Basic Information

4.2.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain) Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain) Business Overview

4.3 SkySoft-ATM (Switzerland)

4.3.1 SkySoft-ATM (Switzerland) Basic Information

4.3.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 SkySoft-ATM (Switzerland) Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 SkySoft-ATM (Switzerland) Business Overview

4.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

4.4.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) Basic Information

4.4.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) Business Overview

4.5 Honeywell International Inc. (US)

4.5.1 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Basic Information

4.5.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Business Overview

4.6 Raytheon Company (US)

4.6.1 Raytheon Company (US) Basic Information

4.6.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Raytheon Company (US) Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Raytheon Company (US) Business Overview

4.7 ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions (Norway)

4.7.1 ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions (Norway) Basic Information

4.7.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions (Norway) Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions (Norway) Business Overview

4.8 Frequentis AG (Austria)

4.8.1 Frequentis AG (Austria) Basic Information

4.8.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Frequentis AG (Austria) Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Frequentis AG (Austria) Business Overview

4.9 Searidge Technologies (Canada)

4.9.1 Searidge Technologies (Canada) Basic Information

4.9.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Searidge Technologies (Canada) Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Searidge Technologies (Canada) Business Overview

4.10 NATS Holdings Limited (UK)

4.10.1 NATS Holdings Limited (UK) Basic Information

4.10.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 NATS Holdings Limited (UK) Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 NATS Holdings Limited (UK) Business Overview

4.11 Thales SA (France)

4.11.1 Thales SA (France) Basic Information

4.11.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Thales SA (France) Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Thales SA (France) Business Overview

4.12 Intelcan Technosystems Inc. (Canada)

4.12.1 Intelcan Technosystems Inc. (Canada) Basic Information

4.12.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Intelcan Technosystems Inc. (Canada) Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Intelcan Technosystems Inc. (Canada) Business Overview

4.13 ALTYS Technologies (France)

4.13.1 ALTYS Technologies (France) Basic Information

4.13.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 ALTYS Technologies (France) Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 ALTYS Technologies (France) Business Overview

4.14 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

4.14.1 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Basic Information

4.14.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Business Overview

5 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Air Traffic Control Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Air Traffic Control Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Air Traffic Control Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Air Traffic Control Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

