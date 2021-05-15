Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Aerospace & Defence Telemetry market covered in Chapter 4:
AstroNova
Zodiac Aerospace
Rockwell Collins
L-3 Communications Holdings
Cobham
Honeywell International
Kongsberg Gruppen
Leonardo-Finmeccanica
BAE Systems
ORBIT Communication Systems
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aerospace & Defence Telemetry market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Receiver
Transmitter
Antenna
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aerospace & Defence Telemetry market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Weather Prediction
Global Positioning System
Military Application
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
