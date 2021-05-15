Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aerospace & Defence Telemetry market covered in Chapter 4:

AstroNova

Zodiac Aerospace

Rockwell Collins

L-3 Communications Holdings

Cobham

Honeywell International

Kongsberg Gruppen

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

BAE Systems

ORBIT Communication Systems

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aerospace & Defence Telemetry market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Receiver

Transmitter

Antenna

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aerospace & Defence Telemetry market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Weather Prediction

Global Positioning System

Military Application

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Receiver

1.5.3 Transmitter

1.5.4 Antenna

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Weather Prediction

1.6.3 Global Positioning System

1.6.4 Military Application

1.7 Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aerospace & Defence Telemetry

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aerospace & Defence Telemetry

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 AstroNova

4.1.1 AstroNova Basic Information

4.1.2 Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 AstroNova Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 AstroNova Business Overview

4.2 Zodiac Aerospace

4.2.1 Zodiac Aerospace Basic Information

4.2.2 Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Zodiac Aerospace Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Zodiac Aerospace Business Overview

4.3 Rockwell Collins

4.3.1 Rockwell Collins Basic Information

4.3.2 Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Rockwell Collins Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Rockwell Collins Business Overview

4.4 L-3 Communications Holdings

4.4.1 L-3 Communications Holdings Basic Information

4.4.2 Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 L-3 Communications Holdings Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 L-3 Communications Holdings Business Overview

4.5 Cobham

4.5.1 Cobham Basic Information

4.5.2 Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Cobham Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Cobham Business Overview

4.6 Honeywell International

4.6.1 Honeywell International Basic Information

4.6.2 Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Honeywell International Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Honeywell International Business Overview

4.7 Kongsberg Gruppen

4.7.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Basic Information

4.7.2 Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Kongsberg Gruppen Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Business Overview

4.8 Leonardo-Finmeccanica

4.8.1 Leonardo-Finmeccanica Basic Information

4.8.2 Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Leonardo-Finmeccanica Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Leonardo-Finmeccanica Business Overview

4.9 BAE Systems

4.9.1 BAE Systems Basic Information

4.9.2 Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 BAE Systems Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 BAE Systems Business Overview

4.10 ORBIT Communication Systems

4.10.1 ORBIT Communication Systems Basic Information

4.10.2 Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 ORBIT Communication Systems Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 ORBIT Communication Systems Business Overview

5 Global Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

