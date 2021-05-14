Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Vendor Neutral Archive, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Vendor Neutral Archive industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Acuo Technologies

IBM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Novarad Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Lexmark International Inc

EMC Corporation

Siemens AG

Dell Technologies Inc

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Agfa Healthcare NV

General Electric

Merge Healthcare, Inc.

By Type:

On-Premise VNA

Hybrid VNA

Fully Cloud-Hosted VNA

By Application:

Departmental VNA

Multi-Departmental VNA

Multi-Site VNA

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vendor Neutral Archive Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 On-Premise VNA

1.2.2 Hybrid VNA

1.2.3 Fully Cloud-Hosted VNA

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Departmental VNA

1.3.2 Multi-Departmental VNA

1.3.3 Multi-Site VNA

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Vendor Neutral Archive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Vendor Neutral Archive Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Vendor Neutral Archive Market Analysis

3.1 United States Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Vendor Neutral Archive Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Vendor Neutral Archive Market Analysis

5.1 China Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Vendor Neutral Archive Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Vendor Neutral Archive Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Vendor Neutral Archive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippin

….continued

