Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of UAV, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5181446-global-uav-market-research-report-2015-2027-of

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the UAV industry.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-headlight-control-module-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-04-15

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

DJI Innovations

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd

Microdrones

Airbus Group

General Atomics

Boeing

Parrot SA

Thales SA

Israel Aerospace Industries

AeroVironment Inc.

Cybaero Ab

By Type:

Micro air vehicle (MAV)

Miniature UAV

Heavier UAVs

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cough-drops-professional-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-04-16

By Application:

Military Use

Commercial Use

Personal Use

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oat-based-cereal-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-04-20

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 UAV Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Micro air vehicle (MAV)

1.2.2 Miniature UAV

1.2.3 Heavier UAVs

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Military Use

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Personal Use

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global UAV Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global UAV Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global UAV Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global UAV Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global UAV Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global UAV (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global UAV Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global UAV Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global UAV (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global UAV Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global UAV Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global UAV (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global UAV Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global UAV Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-suture-device-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-04-22

3 United States UAV Market Analysis

3.1 United States UAV Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States UAV Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States UAV Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe UAV Market Analysis

4.1 Europe UAV Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe UAV Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe UAV Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe UAV Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China UAV Market Analysis

5.1 China UAV Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China UAV Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China UAV Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan UAV Market Analysis

6.1 Japan UAV Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan UAV Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan UAV Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia UAV Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia UAV Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia UAV Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia UAV Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia UAV Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India UAV Market Analysis

8.1 India UAV Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India UAV Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India UAV Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil UAV Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil UAV Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil UAV Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil UAV Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries UAV Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries UAV Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries UAV Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries UAV Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries UAV Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 DJI Innovations

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 DJI Innovations UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 DJI Innovations UAV Sales by Region

11.2 BAE Systems

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 BAE Systems UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 BAE Systems UAV Sales by Region

11.3 Elbit Systems Ltd

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Elbit Systems Ltd UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Elbit Systems Ltd UAV Sales by Region

11.4 Microdrones

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Microdrones UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Microdrones UAV Sales by Region

11.5 Airbus Group

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Airbus Group UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Airbus Group UAV Sales by Region

11.6 General Atomics

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 General Atomics UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 General Atomics UAV Sales by Region

11.7 Boeing

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Boeing UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Boeing UAV Sales by Region

11.8 Parrot SA

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Parrot SA UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Parrot SA UAV Sales by Region

11.9 Thales SA

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Thales SA UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Thales SA UAV Sales by Region

11.10 Israel Aerospace Industries

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Israel Aerospace Industries UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Israel Aerospace Industries UAV Sales by Region

11.11 AeroVironment Inc.

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 AeroVironment Inc. UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 AeroVironment Inc. UAV Sales by Region

11.12 Cybaero Ab

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Cybaero Ab UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Cybaero Ab UAV Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-truck-propeller-shafts-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-04-26

13 Global UAV Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global UAV Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global UAV Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global UAV Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global UAV Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global UAV Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global UAV Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global UAV Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global UAV Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global UAV Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global UAV Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global UAV Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global UAV Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global UAV Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global UAV Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure UAV Picture

Table Product Specifications of UAV

Figure Global Sales Market Share of UAV by Type in 2019

Table Types of UAV

Figure Micro air vehicle (MAV) Picture

Figure Miniature UAV Picture

Figure Heavier UAVs Picture

Figure UAV Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of UAV

Figure Military Use Picture

Figure Commercial Use Picture

Figure Personal Use Picture

Figure United States UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Thailand UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Philippines UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Malaysia UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Singapore UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Vietnam UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure India UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Brazil UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure GCC Countries UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Saudi Arabia UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure United Arab Emirates UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105