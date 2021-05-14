Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of UAV, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5181446-global-uav-market-research-report-2015-2027-of
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the UAV industry.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-headlight-control-module-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-04-15
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
DJI Innovations
BAE Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd
Microdrones
Airbus Group
General Atomics
Boeing
Parrot SA
Thales SA
Israel Aerospace Industries
AeroVironment Inc.
Cybaero Ab
By Type:
Micro air vehicle (MAV)
Miniature UAV
Heavier UAVs
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cough-drops-professional-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-04-16
By Application:
Military Use
Commercial Use
Personal Use
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oat-based-cereal-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-04-20
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 UAV Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Micro air vehicle (MAV)
1.2.2 Miniature UAV
1.2.3 Heavier UAVs
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Military Use
1.3.2 Commercial Use
1.3.3 Personal Use
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global UAV Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global UAV Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global UAV Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global UAV Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global UAV Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global UAV (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global UAV Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global UAV Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global UAV (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global UAV Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global UAV Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global UAV (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global UAV Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global UAV Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-suture-device-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-04-22
3 United States UAV Market Analysis
3.1 United States UAV Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States UAV Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States UAV Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe UAV Market Analysis
4.1 Europe UAV Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe UAV Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe UAV Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe UAV Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China UAV Market Analysis
5.1 China UAV Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China UAV Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China UAV Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan UAV Market Analysis
6.1 Japan UAV Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan UAV Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan UAV Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia UAV Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia UAV Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia UAV Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia UAV Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia UAV Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India UAV Market Analysis
8.1 India UAV Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India UAV Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India UAV Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil UAV Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil UAV Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil UAV Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil UAV Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries UAV Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries UAV Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries UAV Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries UAV Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries UAV Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain UAV Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 DJI Innovations
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 DJI Innovations UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 DJI Innovations UAV Sales by Region
11.2 BAE Systems
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 BAE Systems UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 BAE Systems UAV Sales by Region
11.3 Elbit Systems Ltd
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Elbit Systems Ltd UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Elbit Systems Ltd UAV Sales by Region
11.4 Microdrones
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Microdrones UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Microdrones UAV Sales by Region
11.5 Airbus Group
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Airbus Group UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Airbus Group UAV Sales by Region
11.6 General Atomics
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 General Atomics UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 General Atomics UAV Sales by Region
11.7 Boeing
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Boeing UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Boeing UAV Sales by Region
11.8 Parrot SA
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Parrot SA UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Parrot SA UAV Sales by Region
11.9 Thales SA
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Thales SA UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Thales SA UAV Sales by Region
11.10 Israel Aerospace Industries
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Israel Aerospace Industries UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Israel Aerospace Industries UAV Sales by Region
11.11 AeroVironment Inc.
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 AeroVironment Inc. UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 AeroVironment Inc. UAV Sales by Region
11.12 Cybaero Ab
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Cybaero Ab UAV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Cybaero Ab UAV Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-truck-propeller-shafts-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-04-26
13 Global UAV Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global UAV Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global UAV Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global UAV Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global UAV Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global UAV Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global UAV Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global UAV Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global UAV Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global UAV Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global UAV Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global UAV Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global UAV Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global UAV Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global UAV Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure UAV Picture
Table Product Specifications of UAV
Figure Global Sales Market Share of UAV by Type in 2019
Table Types of UAV
Figure Micro air vehicle (MAV) Picture
Figure Miniature UAV Picture
Figure Heavier UAVs Picture
Figure UAV Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Table Application of UAV
Figure Military Use Picture
Figure Commercial Use Picture
Figure Personal Use Picture
Figure United States UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Europe UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Germany UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure UK UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure France UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Italy UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Spain UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Poland UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Russia UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure China UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Japan UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Southeast Asia UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Indonesia UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Thailand UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Philippines UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Malaysia UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Singapore UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Vietnam UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure India UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Brazil UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure GCC Countries UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Saudi Arabia UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure United Arab Emirates UAV Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://themarketeagle.com/